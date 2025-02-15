Sony's live-service shooter Fairgame$ has been delayed to next year, insider suggests

Fairgame$ - the heist shooter from Jade Raymond's new studio, Haven - has allegedly been delayed.

Whilst we don't know much about the live-service game other than it was expected later this year and is in development for PC and PlayStation 5, Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb revealed during the Game Mess Decides podcast that the release had slipped to 2026.

Grubb didn't offer any explanations as to why the project may have fallen behind schedule, but said it was unlikely to make an appearance "this year".

"No Fairgame$ this year," Grubb said, "Fairgame$, as far as I’m aware, has been pushed to 2026."

Back in February 2022, Sony stated it aimed to launch over 10 new live service games over the coming years. A month later, then-Sony exec Jim Ryan said he believed live service games were a key part of gaming's future, confident in PlayStation's live service push.

However, since then, the company has been pulling back on this vision, with several proposed projects cancelled, including two just last month, thought to be one from Days Gone developer Bend and one from Bluepoint.

Despite being in development for for eight years, Sony's 5v5 sci-fi shooter Concord was taken offline just two weeks after its PC and PS5 debut last year, following a lackluster launch and weak sales.

Numerous other live service games have also been cancelled by Sony, including London Studio's co-op game, with the studio also shut down last year. In 2023, Naughty Dog cancelled its standalone multiplayer game set in the world of The Last of Us, and a live service Twisted Metal project at Firespite was similarly cancelled along with a co-operative live service Spider-Man game from developer Insomniac entitled Spider-Man: The Great Web.

We've reached out to Sony for comment and will update as and when we hear back.