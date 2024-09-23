Sony's latest PlayStation State of Play broadcast airs this week

With PlayStation 5 Pro pre-order day looming, Sony has announced it's airing another of its PlayStation State of play broadcasts later this week.

More specifically, this latest State of Play airs on YouTube and Twitch tomorrow, 24th September, at 11pm in the UK/3pm PT. It's promising over 30 minutes of news and updates "on more than 20 upcoming PS5 and PS VR2 games from studios around the world."

Exactly what those games will be remains to be seen, but likely candidates include Sony's impending Until Dawn remake, which we've seen nothing of since its announcement earlier this year, alongside Bloober Team's remake of beloved psychological horror Silent Hill 2, which was recently confirmed to be a PlayStation console exclusive for a year after its release.

As for reveals, Guerrilla Games' long-rumoured Horizon Zero Dawn remaster seems a fair bet given its recent ESRB rating, and reports have suggested 2019's open-world zombie game Days Gone is also getting the remaster treatment - so perhaps there's a space in the show for that too. Oh, and if we're doing remasters Sony, I know one or two people who wouldn't mind nipping back to Yharnam, eh?

In amongst all the above, Sony will almost certainly want to further spotlight some of the "40 or 50" games getting PS5 Pro enhancements this November, given the less-than-enthusiastic response to the machine's £700+ price tag and the fact pre-orders open this Thursday, 26th September.

Beyond that, feel free to make your own guesses in the comments below - and then tune in tomorrow at 11pm UK time (we'll be covering the show here on Eurogamer if you want to join in the communal fun) to have your wildest theories proved correct or otherwise.