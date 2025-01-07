Sony's Ghost of Tsushima gets "groundbreaking" anime adaptation on Crunchyroll

Sony's Ghost of Tsushima is set to receive an anime adaptation on Crunchyroll in 2027.

The series will be based on the game's cooperative multiplayer mode Legends, inspired by Japanese folktales and mythology.

Crunchyroll (owned by Sony) revealed the news, in collaboration with Sony Music, PlayStation Productions, and Aniplex - the producers of Demon Slayer, Sword Art online and more. Animation will come from Kamikaze Douga, known for Disney+ anthology series Star Wars: Visions.

"This project is a testament to the creative synergy within the Sony family, uniting the expertise of PlayStation Studios and PlayStation Productions; the creative team of Sucker Punch Productions and Aniplex; Sony Music's iconic global artist roster; and Crunchyroll's fan-first global marketing and distribution footprint," said Rahul Purini, president of Crunchyroll. "The Ghost of Tsushima anime will offer fans an exciting new way to experience the game in an anime style that will be bold and groundbreaking."

The Legends game mode has players choosing one of four classes (splitting main protagonist Jin's powers between them) to battle enemy hordes inspired by Japanese mythology.

"Having already proven the immense quality and versatility of our gaming properties across multiple successful film and television projects, we couldn't be more excited to announce our first ever anime adaptation," said Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions. "Ghost of Tsushima's rich, immersive world and its fantastical Legends mode based on Japanese mythology provide the perfect canvas for this project, and Aniplex is the perfect partner to translate Sucker Punch Productions' hit video game into a stunning new anime series."

The anime appears to be separate from the forthcoming film adaptation announced in 2021 with John Wick: Chapter 4 director Chad Stahelski at the helm. Shogun's Horiyuki Sanada is in talks for a role.

More anime announcements could be on the way from Sony following its "strategic capital and business alliance" with FromSoftware owner Kadokawa. At the end of last year, Sony became the largest shareholder of Kadokawa, with the company's anime properties proving a major draw.

Later this year, Sony and Sucker Punch will release follow-up game Ghost of Yotei set a few hundred years later on the island of Hokkaido in northern Japan.