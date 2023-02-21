If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sony's first State of Play of 2023 set for this Thursday

New PSVR2 games plus Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Wesley Yin-Poole
News by Wesley Yin-Poole
Published on
Sony State of Play Feb 2023
Sony

Sony has announced the first State of Play broadcast of 2023, set for this Thursday, 23rd February at 9pm UK time.

In a blog post, Sony outlined what fans can expect from the show, which features a deep dive into Rocksteady's upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and the reveal of five upcoming PSVR2 games.

It sounds like this State of Play won't go big on first-party PlayStation 5 games, however.

Here's the official blurb:

"State of Play returns with its first show of 2023! Get ready for new looks at some anticipated games from our third-party partners, as well as a first glimpse at five PlayStation VR2 games set to arrive later this year.

"Then, settle in for more than 15 minutes of all-new gameplay details and updates on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the next game from Rocksteady Studios."

State of Play broadcasts on PlayStation's official Twitch and YouTube channels.

About the Author
Wesley Yin-Poole avatar

Wesley Yin-Poole

Deputy Editorial Director

Wesley is deputy editorial director of ReedPop. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Eurogamer.net Merch