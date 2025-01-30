Sony yanking PS5's PlayStation anniversary console themes soon, but says they'll be back

Sony has announced it's very nearly time to bid a fond farewell to those PS5 themes it released in celebration of PlayStation's 30th anniversary last year. But the good news is it has plans to bring them back following a "fantastic response" from players.

Sony released a number nostalgia-laden PS5 themes last December, featuring visuals and sounds intended to evoke memories of different console eras. There was one for PlayStation 1, PS2, PS3, and PS4, plus a theme more broadly celebrating the PlayStation brand's big three-oh.

The party, however, is almost over, with Sony having now confirmed all its limited-time anniversary themes will cease to be available from Friday, 31st January. Announcing the news on social media, it thanked fans for the "fantastic response" to the themes.

In fact, the response appears to have been good enough that Sony's had a bit of change of heart regarding the classic console themes' temporary nature. It also revealed it'll be making the designs available again "in the months ahead", just as soon as it's finished "doing some work behind the scenes" to bring them back.

Alongside those retro themes, PlayStation's 30th anniversary celebrations also saw the release of some strikingly designed, PS1-inspired limited edition PS5s, a free-to-play version of Grand Turismo, and a nostalgia-heavy thank-you video. Eurogamer also got in the celebratory mood with our PlayStation 30th anniversary theme week, which is well worth a browse.