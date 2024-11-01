Sony was already working on PS5 Pro before PlayStation 5 launch

Sony was working on its souped-up PS5 console before it released the base PlayStation 5.

In conversation with Variety, PlayStation platform business group CEO Hideaki Nishino discussed the upcoming Pro console, which offers improvements such as advanced ray tracing and a GPU that enables up to 45 percent faster rendering.

"So we have done Pro in the last generation. We learned a lot from there. When we were selling PS4 Pro, in addition to the PS4, 20 percent of customers actually got the PS4 Pro. It was high end, it was premium tier. So there are potential users acquiring those kinds of units," Nishino told the publication. "Interestingly enough, it was not just about highly engaged users; actually, new users comes to PlayStation to get PS4 Pro, as well. So we started working on PS5 Pro even before PS5 launches - it was another five-year project for us."

The Sony CEO said there was some discussion about whether another PlayStation Pro console was the right idea. "But the main thing was, there are technologies we can grow up in three years' time, or five years' time. So the innovation and technology advancement is quicker in a modern world. Phones are updating every year, PCs are updating every year," Nishino continued. "I don't think we'd go 'every year updates', but there are things we can package together to bring the greatest things into [the] game console segment range. So that's the vision."

Nishino said "most engaged gaming users are interested in the PS5 Pro", adding that the refreshed console should also appeal to new users.

"If it's the PlayStation you want to get, that's the thing. So that's where we designed the generation at this moment. We design everything with having one ahead in our mind. It's not like we just make a next step and we don't know about the two steps ahead," he furthered.

"That's not our way of working, because we need to make sure that the 10-year-old generation cycle continues to be going as well."

Nishino stated the PS5 Pro is not to be confused with the next generation of PlayStation consoles."It is still in the PS5 generation. PS5 Pro will do everything what PS5 does. So it's a consumer choice. If they see a need for more visuality, they will get it. So we wanted to provide an option for the consumer within the generation, that's what we're doing," he said.

Image credit: Digital Foundry

The digital-only PS5 Pro is set to arrive on 7th November, costing £699.99/$699.99. It will include a 2TB SSD, a DualSense wireless controller and - as the PS5 did - a copy of Astro's Playroom pre-installed. As a general point, you will need to buy the vertical stand separately (£24.99).

The separate disc drive is also compatible - as per the current Slim model - but costs an additional £99.99. If you want to purchase everything, you are looking at a total of £825.

You can check out all the games currently confirmed to get that PS5 Pro Enhanced label on the console's release next month here.