Sony to release free-to-play My First Gran Turismo to celebrate PlayStation's 30th anniversary

Sony is releasing My First Gran Turismo this week, a new free-to-play game that pays tribute to the origins of the series' first game on the original PlayStation.

It will be available through the PlayStation Store from 6th December across PS4 and PS5, in honour of the PlayStation's 30th anniversary.

The game aims to be approachable for all skill levels, as the name suggests, and even has PS VR2 support for PS5 players.

"This isn't just about playing a game; it's about embarking on a personal driving journey," said Polyphony Digital president Kazunori Yamauchi in a PlayStation Blog.

"We've made sure the experience is intuitive, allowing anyone to get behind the wheel and master the essentials, such as cornering, braking, and acceleration. By playing it, users will build confidence one lap at a time, tackling new challenges that'll steadily refine their driving skills."

My First Gran Turismo features simplified versions of Gran Turismo 7's modes, including Race Events, Time Trials, and Music Rally stages. There are 18 unique cars to drive and iconic tracks from series past like Kyoto Driving Park, Deep Forest Raceway, and Trial Mountain Circuit.

Gran Turismo first released on the original PlayStation and became its best-selling game. Earlier this week it made our list of the most important games on the console.

For more on the PlayStation 30th anniversary, check out Tom Phillips' interview with ex-Sony exec Shawn Layden on the launch of the PS1 and its competition with Sega and Nintendo.