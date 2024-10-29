Sony shuts down Concord developer Firewalk Studios, game will remain permanently offline

Firewalk Studios, the Sony-owned developer behind ill-fated PlayStation shooter Concord, has been shut down, and the game will remain permanently offline despite earlier suggestions it could return. Sony's mobile-focused developer Neon Koi has also been closed.

Sony confirmed Firewalk's closure in a post on its website, sharing an email from Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Hermen Hulst sent to the company's employees earlier today. "We consistently evaluate our games portfolio and status of our projects to ensure we are meeting near and long-term business priorities," Hulst wrote. "As part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen SIE's Studio Business, we have had to make a difficult decision relating to two of our studios – Neon Koi and Firewalk Studios."

"Expanding beyond PlayStation devices and crafting engaging online experiences alongside our single-player games are key focal areas for us as we evolve our revenue streams," Hulst added. "We need to be strategic, though, in bringing our games to new platforms and recognise when our games fall short of meeting player expectations."

"Certain aspects of Concord were exceptional," Hulst continued, "but others did not land with enough players, and as a result we took the game offline. We have spent considerable time these past few months exploring all our options... After much thought, we have determined the best path forward is to permanently sunset the game and close the studio. I want to thank all of Firewalk for their craftsmanship, creative spirit and dedication."

"The PvP first person shooter genre is a competitive space that's continuously evolving, and unfortunately, we did not hit our targets with this title," Hulst wrote. "We will take the lessons learned from Concord and continue to advance our live service capabilities to deliver future growth in this area."

Concord has been offline since the start of September, when it was pulled from sale just two weeks after its PS5 and PC release, amid suggestions it had sold less than 25,00 copies. At the time, Sony said the game would remain offline indefinitely so Firewalk could "determine the best path ahead" and "explore options, including those that will better reach our players." Later that same month, it was reported Concord game director Ryan Ellis had stepped down and that remaining staff at Firewalk Studios were in limbo while they await Sony's decision on the future of the game.

Firewalk - which employed 150-170 people - was acquired by Sony last year, as part of a massive live-service push under former PlayStation boss Jim Ryan.

In addition to Firewalk's closure, Hulst announced Sony is shutting down its mobile-focused Neon Koi studio (formally Save Game Studios) and cancelling its action game. "Mobile remains a priority growth area", Hulst insisted in his email to employees, "[but] we need to concentrate on titles that are in-line with PlayStation Studios’ pedigree and have the potential to reach more players globally... I want to express my gratitude to everyone at Neon Koi for their hard work and endless passion to innovate."

"I know none of this is easy news to hear, particularly with colleagues and friends departing SIE," Hulst continued. "Both decisions were given serious thought, and ultimately, we feel they are the right ones to strengthen the organisation. Neon Koi and Firewalk were home to many talented individuals, and we will work to find placement for some of those impacted within our global community of studios where possible.

"I am a big believer in the benefits of embracing creative experimentation and developing new IP. However, growing through sustainable financials, especially in a challenged economic environment is critical. "

"While today is a difficult day, there is much to look forward to in the months ahead from the Studio Business Group and our teams. I remain confident that we are building a resilient and capable organization driven by creating unforgettable entertainment experiences for our players. "