Sony removes 8K promises from PlayStation 5 packaging

Sony is removing mention of 8K support for the PlayStation 5 on console packaging.

While retailers such as Argos still have pictures of the PS5 Slim model with 8K written across the side of the console's box - as shown in the header image above - mention of this support has been scrubbed from Sony's own site.

As you can see in the image below, which was taken from PlayStation's own direct store earlier today, the mention of 8K has been removed from the box side.

"So they apparently removed the 8K from the box on PS5s? Ha ha, that's pretty funny and should have been done years ago," Digital Foundry's John Linneman observed. "It's pretty obvious that not only is 8K not suitable for these machines (aside from The Touryst) but 8K displays are not desirable. I wouldn't want one."

The Touryst was the very first native 8K rendered game on the newest generation of consoles, and released in 2021.

Image credit: Sony

Back in 2020, when the PlayStation 5 first released, Sony said: "PS5 is compatible with 8K displays at launch, and after a future system software update will be able to output resolutions up to 8K when content is available, with supported software."

Is Sony now saving this 8K support exclusively for its unannounced but widely-expected PlayStation 5 Pro, which looks set to launch later this year?

You can read more about the PlayStation 5 Pro in Digital Foundry's spec analysis feature: PlayStation 5 Pro - the most powerful console yet.