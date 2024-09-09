Sony quietly increases price of PlayStation 5 DualSense controller

Sony has quietly increased the price of a DualSense controller for its PlayStation 5 console.

As spotted by social media account Wario64, the price of various DualSense colour models has increased by $5 in multiple US retailers, but more importantly on Sony's official store PlayStation Direct.

The basic white DualSense controller has increased from $69.99 to $74.99. Over on the UK PlayStation Direct site, the same controller costs £64.99 - up from £59.99 previously.

Other colours are pricier. The Volcanic Red model, for instance, is now £69.99 from £64.99; Sterling Silver is priced the same. The black, pink, and blue models are the same price as the white model.

It's unclear why this price increase has taken effect, though it's not something Sony will officially announce. Could it perhaps be in advance of the rumoured PS5 Pro? Or has the price of manufacture increased?

some DualSense controllers have received a $5 price increase (price change on Best Buy) https://t.co/1Jo4u3EPle pic.twitter.com/FJe4QDfb9M — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 9, 2024

The change comes shortly after the PS5 received a price hike in Japan, which now costs around £170 more than it did at launch. The DualSense controller and PlayStation VR2 are also more expensive in Japan.

Sony is soon set to celebrate the 30th anniversary of PlayStation, yet its marketing artwork appears to include a PS5 Pro ahead of its announcement, as per leaked images of the console.