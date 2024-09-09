Explore Eurogamer designs through the ages Celebrate the different eras of Eurogamer with our theme switcher! Find out more about how we built it
Sony quietly increases price of PlayStation 5 DualSense controller

Close up of PS5 white controller on white background
Image credit: Sony
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
59 comments

Sony has quietly increased the price of a DualSense controller for its PlayStation 5 console.

As spotted by social media account Wario64, the price of various DualSense colour models has increased by $5 in multiple US retailers, but more importantly on Sony's official store PlayStation Direct.

The basic white DualSense controller has increased from $69.99 to $74.99. Over on the UK PlayStation Direct site, the same controller costs £64.99 - up from £59.99 previously.

Cover image for YouTube videoNewscast PlayStation's terrible, brilliant and leaky week
PlayStation's Astro Bot success and PS5 Pro tease can't distract from Concord's failure.Watch on YouTube

Other colours are pricier. The Volcanic Red model, for instance, is now £69.99 from £64.99; Sterling Silver is priced the same. The black, pink, and blue models are the same price as the white model.

It's unclear why this price increase has taken effect, though it's not something Sony will officially announce. Could it perhaps be in advance of the rumoured PS5 Pro? Or has the price of manufacture increased?

The change comes shortly after the PS5 received a price hike in Japan, which now costs around £170 more than it did at launch. The DualSense controller and PlayStation VR2 are also more expensive in Japan.

Sony is soon set to celebrate the 30th anniversary of PlayStation, yet its marketing artwork appears to include a PS5 Pro ahead of its announcement, as per leaked images of the console.

