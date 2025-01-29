Sony pulls controversial PSN account requirements for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and other games on PC

Sony is dropping its formerly mandatory PlayStation Network account requirements across a select number of its predominantly single-player titles on PC - but it's introducing in-game content "benefits" as an incentive to continue using one.

Sony faced a major backlash last May when it announced it would be retroactively making PSN accounts mandatory for Helldivers 2 on PC - and while it eventually relented, that hasn't stopped it from requiring PSN accounts to play an increasing number of its PC ports since then. It's a move that's proven contentious among PC players, particularly given its original justification for PSN accounts on PC - to ensure the "safety and security" of online play - is considerably less convincing when many affected titles are single-player games.

But now, Sony has announced something of a U-turn, confirming it'll be removing mandatory PSN account requirements from a number of its previously released and upcoming PC titles: God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (which launches this week), and The Last of US Part 2 Remastered (currently due in April).

In all four cases, PlayStation Network accounts will become "optional", but Sony is still eager enough for players to sign up and log into PSN that it's announced a new in-game content unlock initiative coming "soon" to the above games on PC.

Players that sign into a PlayStation Network account for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, for instance, will unlock the Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit and the Miles Morales 2099 Suit early. PSN accounts will also grant access to the Nora Valiant outfit in Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered.

Over in God of War Ragnarok, a PSN account lets players unlock Kratos' Armour of the Black Bear set at the first Lost Items chest in the Realm Between Realms rather than waiting until New Game Plus, and there's also a resource bundle containing 500 Hacksilver and 250 XP.

As for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, a PSN account unlocks an Ellie skin inspired by Jordan's jacket in Naughty Dog's upcoming Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, as well as 50 additional points to activate bonus features and unlock extras.

Sony hasn't yet said if it'll be making PSN accounts optional for all its all future single-player-focused PC releases (or if the changes mean impacted games will now be available in territories without PSN), but it did confirm more PSN incentives are on the way. "Game creators at PlayStation Studios will continue to work on bringing more benefits to players who sign up for a PSN account," it wrote, "so be sure to follow studio channels for more information."