Sony patents include idea to lower input lag by using AI to predict which buttons you'll press next

Two new Sony patents have been spotted that would allow players to aim their DualSense like a gun, and use AI to predict player inputs.

The first of these, spotted by GameRant, was filed in June last year and made public earlier this month. The patent is for a trigger attachment for the DualSense controller to add realism to gunplay.

Players would theoretically hold the controller sideways with one controller arm, using the space between the R1 and R2 shoulder buttons as an aiming sight.

The patent also suggests this could be paired with other hardware or accessories, including a VR headset. Though with PS VR2's Sense controllers I don't know why this would be necessary.

What's more, the controller arms don't seem long enough to me to house player hands and a trigger system, while the weight of the controller would be uneven to hold up for long periods.

Image credit: Sony

The second patent is, perhaps, more interesting as it could be used to reduce lag in online games by using AI to predict player inputs ahead of time (thanks tech4gamers).

The patent involves using a camera to view the player and controller, record actions, and let AI predict what inputs will be pressed next. Another option would be to use incomplete controller actions instead, allowing AI to guess players' intentions.

Essentially this would help to reduce latency - the delay between player input and in-game action - which can be a major issue during online games.

Image credit: Sony

Other recent patents spotted by tech4gamers include using AI accounts to impersonate players and catch cheaters, and providing real-time in-game location information to assist frustrated players - as well as detecting erratic button mashing and verbal outbursts.

Of course, these patents don't mean these ideas will necessarily come to fruition, but it's always interesting to see what companies may be working on.

Previous Sony patents include predictive AI assistance features, adaptive difficulty, or allowing players to replay a game from specific trigger points. Many patents appear to be addressing accessibility issues.