Sony has now sold 75m PS5 consoles and has record monthly users

Sales of Sony's PS5 console have now reached 75m units, which is just shy of PS4 sales after an equivalent period.

By the end of the previous quarter, PS5 sales had passed 65m. Now, in the latest quarter (ending 31st December 2024), Sony has sold a further 9.5m consoles - the console's best ever quarter.

Overall sales of games and consoles have increased by 16 percent year-on-year, with profits similarly increasing by 37 percent.

Sony attributes these increases to an increase in available units, a boost in non-first-party games (and DLC), and an increase in sales from network services.

The number of monthly active users on PlayStation Network was 129m in the last quarter - that's a record high, and a 43 percent increase from December 2017.

What's more, 42 percent of PS5 purchasers in the last quarter were new PlayStation Network users, thereby showing an increase in the overall userbase.

PS Plus revenue also increased by 20 percent year-on-year, which the company attributed to users moving to higher tiers. Digital game sales have also increased: 74 percent of game sales this year, compared with 66 percent last year.

Sony also released the PS5 Pro in this last quarter, and while it hasn't separated console sales in this report, this has likely contributed to the boost in hardware sales.

Astro Bot was a strong release for Sony in this last quarter - it previously stated 1.5m sales in its first month. Helldivers 2 has also been an ongoing success for Sony in 2024. That compares to Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in 2023's equivalent period as the company's most prominent release.

Lastly, Sony confirmed that both Ghost of Yotei and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach are still on schedule to release this year. Neither game showed up in last night's PlayStation State of Play.