Sony fans upset Days Gone Remastered $10 PS5 upgrade offer doesn't work if you only played via PS Plus

Sony has confirmed its $10 upgrade offer for Days Gone Remastered won't apply to anyone who previously had the game's PS4 version via PlayStation Plus, disappointing some fans.

Days Gone on PS4 was previously part of the PS Plus Collection, during which time countless subscribers were able to access the game.

But, as has been the case with most previous PlayStation upgrades, anyone who simply played Days Gone via PS Plus will need to pay the full $50 price tag, rather than $10.

"I would've payed $10 for the upgrade just to try it out despite the fact that a remaster for this game is not necessary," wrote AdSevere4623 on reddit, in a lengthy thread full of complaints about the issue.

"CD Projekt Red gives us free Witcher 3 PS5 upgrade so many years after release and Sony charges $50 if you have PS Plus version," added Mo-Skito.

Of course, this isn't the first time this situation has occured.

Another game to offer an enhanced PS5 version with a paid-for upgrade is Square Enix's Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Intergrade. And again, you needed to actually own the PS4 version to be eligible. If you simply had access to Rebirth on PS4 via PlayStation Plus, you couldn't upgrade for less.

Things worked slightly differently with Horizon Zero Dawn, which was given away by Sony back during the era of Covid lockdowns. In this case, users with a free copy were then able to apply that game's $10 upgrade to access its PS5 version. But that was a license for the full game - rather than relying on a subscription to access it.

Still, some fans say the policy should change to be more akin to that of Xbox - where you can pay a modest amount to upgrade access to titles on Game Pass, and gain their deluxe edition.

Others, meanwhile, have pointed to the fact that you can buy DLC for PS Plus games - such as the Burning Shores DLC for Horizon Forbidden West. Is this add-on much different?

"This is as stupid as requiring someone to pay for the full game when purchasing a DLC for a PS+ game," CoolGur878 noted. "And, mind you, PS+ is not a free service."

In addition to having fancier visuals, Days Gone Remastered will offer a new survival arcade mode named Horde Assault, plus fresh permadeath and speedrun modes for the main game.

These extra contents for Days Gone Remastered will also be offered on PC, as a $10 DLC.

Days Gone developer was recently working on an under-wraps live-service game for PlayStation, though this was reportedly cancelled following Concord's high-profile flop. It's unclear what the developer is putting together next.