Sony has dropped the price of the PlayStation 5 Slim, now available for £419.99 / $449 in the US, in line with the ongoing October Amazon Prime Day sales. Compared to the wallet-busting PS5 Pro, that's not bad at all. It's uncertain how long this PS5 discount will stick around, especially with Black Friday just around the corner.

If you're waiting for news on the PS5 30th Anniversary Edition, here it is. There will be more 30th Anniversary Edition pre-orders tomorrow, 10th October, with retailers such as Amazon now providing pre-orders for the limited PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition. To be kept in the loop tomorrow, follow our deals team @JellyDeals on Twitter/X.

Previously these were available for just PS Direct, and sold out incredibly quickly. There won't be anymore of the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition, which was £960, sold out instantly, and continues to turn up on eBay for thousands more.

Following the PS5 Pro reveal, notable games analyst Piers Harding-Rolls of Ampere Analysis said he expects the PS5 Pro's sales to follow a very similar trend to those of the PS4 Pro, even with that rather high price tag.

Sony also confirmed "about 40 or 50 or games" will get PS5 Pro upgrade patches when the console launches on 7th November.

In other PS5 news, Sony has started selling refurbished PS5 consoles, which it promises will be "as good as new" (although the company does note its refurbished products "may have minor cosmetic imperfections"). While the PS5 Pro is retailing at £700 without the disk drive and vertical stand, these refurbished consoles will sell for £390, as per the PlayStation website.