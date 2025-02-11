Sony announces PlayStation State of Play this week

Sony has announced a PlayStation State of Play broadcast this week.

The livestream will take place tomorrow, 12th February at 10pm UK time (5pm ET / 11pm CET) on YouTube and Twitch.

It will last for over 40 minutes and will focus on "news and updates on great games coming to PS5" from studios around the world.

The news was announced on the PlayStation Blog but little else is known about what to expect.

So what can we expect to see? Sony doesn't have too many announced first party games on the horizon for 2025, so it'll be exciting to see what they bring.

Image credit: Sony

Ghost of Yotei and perhaps Death Stranding 2 are the most likely candidates to feature, both expected to release in 2025. The latter was first revealed a year ago at a State of Play, while Ghost of Yotei was revealed in September.

What else? Could there be more PC releases of console exclusives on the way? What's Insomniac up to after Marvel's Spider-Man 2? Could Bluepoint be working on a new project?

Rest-assured Eurogamer will be here to share all the news on the night.