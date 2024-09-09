Sony announces PlayStation 5 technical presentation hosted by Mark Cerny

Sony has announced a PlayStation 5 technical presentation.

The presentation is set to last for nine minutes, and will be hosted by Mark Cerny. Cerny is the PlayStation 5's lead architect.

Further details are still slim, with Sony merely stating the presentation will "focus on PS5 and innovations in gaming technology".

Those interested in watching the presentation can tune in to the PlayStation YouTube channel tomorrow, 10th September, at 4pm UK time. That's 8am PT/11am ET for those across the pond.

Will we finally get a look at the long-rumoured PS5 Pro model? Sony's official 30th anniversary artwork, which the company shared towards the end of last week, appeared to tease the next version of its PS5 console. Meanwhile, an earlier leak pointed to a September PS5 Pro reveal… watch this space!

Image credit: Sony

Eurogamer and Digital Foundry have been tracking the PS5 Pro's path to release since leaks first emerged last summer. Since then, PS5 Pro technical specs have appeared online, which Eurogamer understands to be accurate, and a Digital Foundry analysis dubbed the PS5 Pro "the most powerful console yet".

Elsewhere in PlayStation-related news, Sony has quietly increased the price of a DualSense controller. The price of various DualSense colour models has increased by $5 in multiple US retailers, but more importantly on Sony's official store PlayStation Direct.