Sony announces donation to Los Angeles wildfire relief

PlayStation maker Sony is among the companies that have announced donations to help with relief and rebuilding efforts in the wake of Los Angeles' devastating wildfires.

A week on, several areas of the city are still burning - and there's now fresh fear of further destruction as forecasters expect "close to hurricane force" winds to spread the fires once again over the coming days (via BBC News). At least 24 people are known to have died, 23 more are missing, and 12,401 structures have been lost.

As firefighters continue to tackle the blazes, Sony has announced a $5m donation to support first responders and the community affected by the fires.

"Los Angeles has been the home of our entertainment businesses for more than 35 years," Sony chairman and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida and Sony president and COO Hiroki Totoki said in a joint statement shared on social media.

"We will continue work with our local business leadership to determine how best Sony group can support relief and recovery efforts in the days ahead."

Other entertainment companies have also announced donations, including $10m donations each from Amazon, Netflix and NBCUniversal owner Comcast, plus $15m from Warner Bros Discovery.

Paramount is chipping in $1m, while Beyoncé has said she's donating $2.5m.

Away from the disaster's human cost, the early impact of the fires was also seen in a spate of delays to Los Angeles' film and TV industries, including a pause in production of Fallout season two.