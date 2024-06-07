Sonic x Shadow Generations release date leaks ahead of potential Summer Game Fest reveal

The release date for Sonic x Shadow Generations has leaked ahead of a possible announcement this weekend during Summer Game Fest.

The leak comes courtesy of Dealabs, which confirms the release date as 25th October 2024. Additionally, the game will cost $49.99 and will be released across PS5, Xbox One/Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

The box art for the game has also leaked, thanks to X account Arsène Lupin. Unsurprisingly, it features Shadow alongside both classic and modern Sonic.

Sonic X Shadow Generations - Announce Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

And lastly, there are screenshots of the game, showing both Sonics as well as Shadow sprouting some nasty looking wings.

Voilà pic.twitter.com/UbkhxJ5s1b — Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) June 6, 2024

Sonic x Shadow Generations was announced at the PlayStation State of Play in February.

It's a remastered version of the 2011 game, but also with the inclusion of brand new levels based on Shadow the Hedgehog.

From what's leaked so far, it doesn't look like Shadow will be seen in classic chibi form, nor will he wield guns. But perhaps a full announcement is due imminently to show more?

The game's release is part of Sega's Year of Shadow, with a number of events and releases leading up to the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film in December that's loosely based on the events of Sonic Adventure 2.