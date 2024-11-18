Sonic x Shadow Generations just got a serious discount before Black Friday

Now's the perfect time to try out Sonic x Shadow Generations if you didn't immediately buy it at launch. It's now down to just £29.99 for the Black Friday sales - £20 off its launch price just over a month ago. This isn't a sign of trouble either; Sega often discounts even their top-performing games during sales. Instead, this is simply one of the season's best gaming deals.

For £30, you're getting Sonic Generations remastered, paired with the ultimate Shadow experience in Shadow Generations. Even just the Shadow levels should be enough for you to drop some cash on, as they are exceptionally good and well worth playing. For now, this deal is UK only, but we'll keep an eye out for our brethren in the US.

In his Sonic x Shadow Generations review for Eurogamer, Ed was equally as impressed by Shadow Generations as myself, but a little more tepid on the OG Sonic Generations: "These new levels are intense, breathtaking thrill rides filled with set pieces and constant motion that never lets up. One moment Shadow is riding rails through space and punching missiles, the next he's flying down waterfalls, being chased by killer trains, and corkscrewing through a warped metropolis of bending skyscrapers."

"Diving into the Sonic Generations levels, meanwhile, brought back all the old frustrations Shadow has lept beyond. Aside from the striking Green Hill Zone and Chemical Plant Zone recreations, Sonic's levels fall into the old traps of instant fails, bad targeting, annoying enemy placements, and awkward camera work."