Sonic the Hedgehog 4 movie gets a release date, but it's still a few years out

We already knew roughly when it was coming, thanks to Paramount's announcement at the end of last year, but the Sonic the Hedgehog 4 movie now has a proper release date. It is, however, still a fair way out - with Sonic's next big screen undertaking not due until March 2027.

More specifically, Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is - as reported by Variety - currently expected to hit cinemas on 19th March, 2027. No further specifics have been revealed, but we do, of course, have a pretty good idea of who'll be joining the Sonic crew in instalment four.

Over the course of its three previous entries, the Sonic movie series has established a tradition of including a big character reveal during its credits. Sonic 1 suggested Tails would be along for the second Sonic movie, while Shadow the Hedgehog emerged from his slumber in a mid-credits sequence for Sonic 2. And as for the recently released Sonic 3, that made it pretty clear [SPOILERS SPOILERS SPOILERS SPOILERS] Amy Rose will be entering the fray - oversized hammer in hand - for Sonic the Hedgehog 4 [END OF SPOILERS].

Regardless of where the story heads next, it seems unlikely Sega and Paramount will be ready to wrap up the series when Sonic the Hedgehog 4 arrives in 2027. As noted by Variety, Sonic 3 proved to be a huge success when it released in December, generating $422m at the box office globally so far - a figure officially making it the movie series' highest grossing entry so far.

Eurogamer's Ed Nightingale was also won over by last year's movie, calling it an "authentic Sonic romp with added Keanu cool" in his four star review. "Sonic 3 is a resounding success and fitting finale to the Year of Shadow," he wrote. "It's quippy and self-aware... while its flashy action thrills alongside an unbridled sense of cool that's only enhanced by Reeves as Shadow."