Sonic the Hedgehog 4 film sequel on the way

A fourth Sonic the Hedgehog film is on the way, with a spring 2027 release date.

As reported by Variety, Paramount is currently preparing for a new film as Sonic the Hedgehog 3 releases in cinemas this weekend.

Fans have already been speculating which new characters will be introduced in the post-credits of the third film, who will undoubtedly be the focus of the inevitable fourth film.

The first two Sonic the Hedgehog films have earned a combined global box office total of $725.2m, with the third film expected to top the box office this Christmas season.

Plot details for Sonic the Hedgehog 4 are obviously being kept under wraps for the moment, so it's unclear who from the cast will return.

Jeff Fowler has directed all three Sonic films, with Ben Schwartz as the voice of the titular blue blur and Jim Carrey as antagonist Dr. Robotnik.

The third film introduces Shadow the Hedgehog from the Sonic Adventure 2 game, voiced here by Keanu Reeves.

"Sega and Paramount more closely align game and film worlds for an authentic Sonic romp with added Keanu cool," I wrote in our Eurogamer Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film review.

"Sonic 3 is a resounding success and fitting finale to the Year of Shadow. It's quippy and self-aware, balancing broad pop culture appeal with authenticity to its source material, while its flashy action thrills alongside an unbridled sense of cool that's only enhanced by Reeves as Shadow."