Sonic games will run on last-gen systems for as long as possible so "many people" can play

Sonic Team will work to keep its games on last-gen systems for as long as possible.

That's according to producer Takashi Iizuka, who said in an interview with IGN that he wants "as many people as possible to play" Sonic games, even though later, more advanced systems enable "newer Sonic games [to] express the speed of Sonic".

"As a market, we have the high-end machines, high-end consoles," Iizuka said.

"Coming out with those consoles, we feel that we can make newer Sonic games that can express the speed of Sonic and with much better gaming UI as well.

"However, we want to support the lower spec cons[oles] as well," he added. "So even though the PS5 Pro is coming out, or new innovations or technology are coming out, we feel that it is important to support with the lower spec consoles and let many of the users keep playing Sonic."

Despite that, Iizuka intimated that whilst the newly unveiled PS5 Pro is considered by some players to be prohibitively expensive, "[for] the quality that they are providing, it's not that expensive... And yeah, it would be really good for the high-end game users."

ICYMI, Sega recently announced the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie Pack will be coming to Sonic x Shadow Generations as DLC just ahead of the film's release, starring Keanu Reeves as the voice of Shadow.

The DLC will be inspired by scenes from the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film and arrive ahead of its release on 12th December.

