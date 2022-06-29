Sonic Frontiers shows off "traditional, fast-paced" Cyber Space levels in new trailer

First impressions of Sonic Frontiers have, it's fair to say, been mixed - but Sega is forging ahead regardless, now offering a look at the game's rendition of Cyber Space, where more "traditional, fast-paced" Sonic stages can be found.

Revealed during today's busy Nintendo Direct, Cyber Space is a mysterious digital realm that can be reached by uncovering ancient entrances around Starfall Islands - a cluster of landmasses incorporating Kronos Island, the lush area seen in Sonic Frontiers' divisive first trailers.

In order to unlock the Cyber Space entrances, players will first need to earn Portal Gears by solving puzzles and completing challenges around the "open zone" map. Once in Cyber Space, they can try their hand at "traditional, fast-paced, speed running action platforming" - linear stages more in line with classic Sonic action - earning Vault Keys required to progress further.

Alongside today's video reveal, Sega has offered a refresher on some of Frontiers' other new features, including "Cyloop", a new ability Sonic can learn that creates a band of light mirroring his tracks. This can be used to surround enemies, items, and areas, with differing effect, and will help uncover more of Starfall Islands' secrets.

Sega has also shared a little more on some of Frontiers' enemies and bosses, including the Solider (which spawns in groups and attacks with jabbing motions), the floating Cyclone, the wheel-like Banger, the electrically charged Bubble, and Shell, which, as its name suggests, is protected by a hard shell - penetrable only using Cyloop.

Bosses, meanwhile, include the high-speed Ninja, and the Tower, made of stacked parts and weak on its head. There's also Asura, which resembles a tall building.

Sonic Frontiers is set to launch in "holiday 2022" on PlayStation 5, PS4, Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.