Sonic film franchise surpasses $1bn in global box office revenue

The Sonic film franchise has now surpassed $1bn at the global box office, following the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 prior to Christmas.

The latest film earned over $187m in the US, for a worldwide total of $336.3m. It debuted globally with $211.5m in its first week.

The previous two films collectively grossed $725.2m globally, following releases in 2020 and 2022 respectively. In addition, they generated $181m in consumer spending on home rentals and purchases, while the Knuckles TV spin-off on Paramount+ was the number one Kids and Family series ever on the platform with 11m global hours watched in its first 28 days of streaming.

Sonic 3 has certainly been a success, then, earning franchise-best critics ratings, aided by the inclusion of Keanu Reeves as Shadow the Hedgehog.

"We are so overjoyed with the amazing response to the Sonic the Hedgehog films from audiences and fans around the world and are proud to be part of the incredible, world-class filmmaking team that has come together to build this franchise," producers Neal H Moritz and Toby Ascher said in a joint statement.

"We make these movies for the fans; and their passion, support and love for these characters is what drives us every day to continue creating the fast, funny and action-packed stories that make up the ever-expanding Sonic Universe."

Woo-hoo! The Sonic the Hedgehog film franchise zooms past $1 billion at the global box office! Thank you to the best fans in the world 💙💛❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/bf88J5etxt — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) January 5, 2025 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A fourth film has already been confirmed, with the third film's post credits scene revealing who will star, leading to theories on its possible plot.

"Sega and Paramount more closely align game and film worlds for an authentic Sonic romp with added Keanu cool," I wrote in our Eurogamer Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film review.

"Sonic 3 is a resounding success and fitting finale to the Year of Shadow. It's quippy and self-aware, balancing broad pop culture appeal with authenticity to its source material, while its flashy action thrills alongside an unbridled sense of cool that's only enhanced by Reeves as Shadow."