Snivy 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Snivy preview in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Grass Snake Pokémon. No not Ekans. No, not Seviper. No, not Sandaconda - look, it has arms and legs. It's not even a snake, it's Snivy. Seriously, who sets these Categories?

Anyway, it's a great opportunity to look for a perfect Snivy in Pokémon Go. Not only is this cool because we love starter Pokémon, but it's even better because it comes with its two buddies, Tepig and Oshawott.

Serperior, Snivy’s evolved form, is the best of the starter trio for Great League and Ultra League. For Master League, you're looking at Oshawott’s evolved form Samurott. Tepig's evolution, Emboar, is more like em-bad...

We really like these themed Spotlight Hours where multiple linked Pokémon spawn at the same time. They're a lot more exciting than chasing (or ignoring) a single bad Pokémon for an hour (looking at you, Luvdisc), as they let you target what you actually want.

But even there's nothing here you're after, be aware that this week’s Spotlight Hour also comes with a double catch Candy that runs alongside the event, so make sure you catch as many Pokémon as possible! Remember, this bonus also applies to anything you catch during the hour, including your stack of Research Rewards.

Snivy 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Snivy with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Snivy based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Snivy:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 728 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) - 789 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Serperior good in PVP?

Serperior is, naturally, superior to its buddies Samurott and Emboar in the two lower main leagues. However, it is outclassed by Samurott when you get to Master League.

If you want to run Serperior, you’re ideally looking at Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant and Aerial Ace. Be aware that you will need an Elite Charged TM to teach Serperior Frenzy Plant.

This is a spammy moveset that applies decent Shield pressure. Fortunately, it's a relatively bulky Pokémon too, given its bevy of weaknesses. In Great League, this brings in wins against Azumarill, Malamar, Shadow Feraligatr, Annihilape and Galarian Corsola. Losses will come from Talonflame (obviously), Mandibuzz, Clodsire, Jumpluff and Shadow Drapion.

Moving up a tier to Ultra League, the same moveset brings in wins against Swampert, Clefable, Lickilicky, Virizion and Tentacruel. Your losses will come from Talonflame, Skeledirge, Corviknight, Shadow Drapion and Giratina Altered.

Sadly, Serperior is inferior in Master League. A perfect 15/15/15 maxes out at 2574 CP, which means it just doesn't have the bulk to compete.

If you’re keen to try Serperior in these leagues, or if you want to hold on for a better move set, you’re looking for the following stats for the respective leagues:

0/10/15 for Great League

10/14/15 for Ultra League

15/15/15 for Master League

Is there a shiny Snivy in Pokémon Go?

Yes! There is a shiny Snivy in Pokémon Go!

Everything in Snivy’s evolution line is a Grass-type Pokémon. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

Snivy’s shiny form was released as part of the Unova Celebration event in January 2021.

What does shiny Snivy look like?

As you can see below, shiny Snivy is very subtle, simply swapping its greens for teals. As it evolves into Servine, it swaps its yellows for oranges, before reverting for its final evolution. We can't say we're a fan of this shiny family - much like calling Snivy a Grass Snake, it's lazy to the point of being infuriating.

Thanks to Reddit user Amiibofan101 for the handy preview.

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a shiny Snivy in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour. Two of them are Oshawott and Tepig, but we also have the usual other reasons to remember:

The best reason is, of course, the double catch candy bonus running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather Candy twice as fast as usual, with each Snivy caught giving up to 13 Candy if you use a Pinap/Silver Berry with a Mega-Evolved Pokémon of the same type, instead of the base 3.

running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather Candy twice as fast as usual, with each Snivy caught giving up to 13 Candy if you use a Pinap/Silver Berry with a Mega-Evolved Pokémon of the same type, instead of the base 3. This bonus also extends to your research rewards. Remember, you don't need to catch these Pokémon when you complete the task; if you run away, you can 'bank' up to 200 Pokémon for times like this, or when you want to maximise a Star Piece or Lucky Egg bonus.

If you’re a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Snivy Candy to fully evolve this Pokémon and enter all of its evolutions in the Pokédex.

Thanks to Snivy being an Grass-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medal.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour - 6pm to 7pm (local time). Come back next week for a primer on whatever takes the Spotlight next.

Good luck finding a perfect Snivy!