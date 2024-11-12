Smoliv 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Smoliv in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Olive Pokémon. No points for guessing this one - it's obviously time to catch a perfect Smoliv in Pokémon Go.

While this Pokémon, and its evolutions Dolliv and Arboliva have been in the game for a year now, it's entirely possible you still need to add them to your Pokédex. If this is the case, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect opportunity to turn olives into Candy. If not (or if you're simply not a fan of olives), the other bonus for this event is the double evolution XP bonus. It's time to crack a Lucky Egg and go to town evolving your spare Pokémon!

Smoliv 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Smoliv with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Smoliv based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Smoliv:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 732 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) - 793 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Arboliva good in PVP?

By and large, Arboliva isn't awful... but it’s not great by any metric, either. You might think that a tree could give the opponent a good thumping in Go Battle League, but you would be mistaken. Part of this is the fact that it has no fewer than six weaknesses.

Arboliva ideally runs Magical Leaf, Earth Power and Trailblaze. Magical Leaf is decent, but there's nothing else exciting here.

Moving rapidly to match-ups, in Great League you can look forward to wins against Shadow Feraligatr, Azumarill, Gastrodon, Dunsparce and Dewgong. Losses will come from Talonflame, Clodsire, Jumpluff, Malamar and Mandibuzz. If that makes Arboliva look like a one-hit wonder that folds to the entire field, you may be onto something...

As for Ultra League, Arboliva beats the Water-types plus Clefable, but loses to the burny stuff plus Virizion, Lickilicky and Giratina Altered. Again, nothing to write home about here.

Don't even think about Master League, unless you're specifically trying to make olive oil.

Is there a shiny Smoliv in Pokémon Go?

Yes, Shiny Smoliv is in Pokémon Go as it was released as part of the Harvest Festival event in November 2024.

Everything in the Smoliv evolution line is a Grass/Normal-type. | Image credit: The Pokémon Company

Remember though, unlike Community Day events, shiny rates are not boosted, so even if it was in the game, the chances of catching a shiny Smoliv would have been perishingly low!

What does shiny Smoliv look like?

Hmm... If we were designers at the Pokémon Company, and we made a family Pokémon with green olives on it... what colour would we make the shiny?

If you guessed black, you may have what it takes to design Pokémon! In fairness though, if it were any other colour, we would have been furious.

As you can see below, shiny Smoliv is lighter in the body, but darker in the leaf and darkest on the olive!

Shiny Dolliv, carries on this theme, going for daker green in the leaves, with dual black olives in the hairdo. Arboliva carries this theme to the end, doing the same, this time swapping its Kalamata olives for the usual black.

Thanks to Reddit user GambeBit08 for the handy preview!

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a smol army of Smoliv in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week's Spotlight Hour:

The best reason is, of course, the double evolution XP bonus running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather a lot of XP very quickly, so you can raise your Trainer Level. The best way to do this is to have two Tags in your Pokémon storage dedicated to this hour. The first is stuff you want to evolve and keep - generally strong Pokémon and Pokémon you need to evolve to update your Pokédex - and thing you want to evolve and transfer. This second box should contain all of the 12-candy Pokémon. The search string to quickly find all of these at lower than 3* rating is: 0*,1*,2*&10,13,16,265,293,519&!shiny .

If you're a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Smoliv candy to fully evolve this Pokémon and register its evolutions in your Pokédex.

Thanks to Smoliv being an Grass/Normal-type Pokémon, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medal.

Remember - Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour - 6pm to 7pm (local time). Come back next week for a primer on Teddiursa, with its double catch Stardust bonus!

Good luck finding a perfect Smoliv!