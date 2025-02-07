Smite 2 studio Hi-Rez makes another round of devastating job cuts

Smite 2 developer Hi-Rez has reportedly implemented another round of layoffs.

Whilst the studio has not formally announced the cuts, dozens of former employees have shared their "heartbreak" on LinkedIn and social media, many of which have been collated into a single thread on the Smite subreddit.

Whilst the full number of redundancies has yet to be confirmed, it's thought as many as 69 employees have been impacted.

SMITE 2 - Official Reveal Trailer Smite 2 reveal trailer.Watch on YouTube

It seems few areas of the company are unscathed, with job losses reported across esports, community, design, QA, marketing, and UI/UX.

"Unfortunately the UI/UX team was impacted by the Hi-Rez layoffs today - myself included," said UI/UX designer, Amanda.

"It has been an amazing journey to go from fan of a game to creating content for Smite and Paladins. I have had the honour of working with some immensely talented humans!"

These cuts come on top of a similar round of cuts back in October, when Hi-Rez announced it was laying off an undisclosed number of employees in order to "ensure [the company's] long-term success".