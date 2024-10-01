Smite 2 studio Hi-Rez lays off undisclosed number of employees

Hi-Rez Studios, the developer behind Smite 2 and Paladins, has announced it's laying off an undisclosed number of employees in order to "ensure [the company's] long-term success".

Hi-Rez CEO Stewart Chisam announced the job cuts in a lengthy statement shared on social media, saying the layoffs - instigated as part of an "internal reorganisation and reprioritisation" - will "disproportionately impact those in marketing and publishing roles". Staff at Hi-Rez's Evil Mojo, G&A, and Titan Forge divisions are also affected, with Chisam saying these latter cuts will "disproportionally affect our team working on cosmetic skin content and system features."

Chisam went on to acknowledge the "real human impact" of the layoffs, adding, "Each impacted individual is a talented and dedicated professional who has poured their heart and soul into our games. Letting them go is a heartbreaking decision, reflects a failure in my leadership, and one for which I take personal accountability."

The layoffs follow a "comprehensive review of [the studio's] strategy and operations", which will also see Hi-Rez's game division "concentrate [its] efforts entirely on Smite 2" - although "small teams" will continue to release "light updates" for Paladins and Smite 1. In the near-term, Hi-Rez will "almost exclusively" prioritise gameplay development for Smite 2 - including new modes, gods, and quality improvements - over the cosmetic and monetisation features it had previously planned to release in the run-up to its free-to-play launch next year.

Smite 2 was announced in January, and released as a paid early access title for PC and consoles this August. On Steam at least, players reviews of the MOBA sequel remain Mixed.

"Our goal for Smite 2 in the near term is to create the best possible game experience for our community and a game that provides joy to players and can sustain itself long into the 2030s," Chisam continued. "As we've gained experience through the Alpha, the process of migrating gods from Smite 1 to Smite 2 is now clearer, and we also better understand what players want from the game. We're doubling down on ensuring this transition meets player expectations and moves faster, taking into account the lessons we have learned in the early Alpha."

"While these changes are difficult," Chisam's statement concluded, "we believe they are necessary and we will emerge stronger from them. We appreciate your continued support and understanding during this challenging period, and the support and thanks you give those employees who are impacted and have given so much of their passion and time to help entertain us all. Thank you for standing by us as we build the future of Hi-Rez and Smite 2."

Today's news continues a devastating 2024 for the games industry, which has already seen over 12,000 employees lose their jobs since the year began. Back in March, GamesIndustry.biz's Chris Tring, writing for Eurogamer, took a closer look at the circumstances leading to such massive numbers of job cuts over the last few years.