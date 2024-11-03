Slitterhead creator says action horror will be "fresh and original" and "a bit rough around the edges"

Slitterhead creator Keiichiro Toyama says that he and the team at Bokeh Game Studio are committed to "originality", even if that comes at the cost of a game being "a bit rough around the edges".

Toyama - who created Gravity Rush, Silent Hill, and the terrifying Siren series - hasn't released a new game since 2008's Siren: Blood Siren, making this week's launch of Slitterhead especially exciting for horror fans.

Talking to GameRant, Toyama stressed that he has always fought to ensure that his games feel fresh and unique above all else.

"From the very first Silent Hill, we have maintained a commitment to freshness and originality, even if it means being a bit rough around the edges," Toyama said.

"That attitude has remained consistent throughout my works and in Slitterhead."

Quite what, exactly, Toyama thinks is "rough" about Slitterhead remains to be seen, but thankfully, we don't have to wait long - the highly-anticipated action horror is out later this week, coming to PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on 8th November 2024.

Slitterhead was first announced back in 2021. We first got a good look at it last summer, when a developer diary revealed new details about its inaugural title, including a sneaky peek at some of the game's enemies, abilities, and - surprise! - the ability to play as a dog, something reprised in leaked footage in June, too.