Skibidi Toilet and Plungerman plop into Fortnite

A Skibidi Toilet bundle is now available in Fortnite, if you're keen to flush away your V-Bucks.

The bundle, priced at 2,900 V-Bucks but currently discounted to 2,200, includes Skibidi Toilet back bling, a Plungerman outfit, and his plunger as a pickaxe.

News of the bundle leaked earlier this week, with the official Fortnite account then teasing its inclusion with some easily deciphered emojis. Now it's officially available in the item shop.

For the unaware, Skibidi Toilet is an animated web series created by Alexey Gerasimov on his YouTube channel DaFuq!?Boom!. The series is known for its absurd humour and its creation in Garry's Mod using assets from Half-Life 2 and Counter-Strike.

The series has since become a popular meme, which Epic is now leaning into with this addition to Fortnite. I guess anything goes these days.

Skibidi Toilet & Plungerman. Available now in the Shop.https://t.co/DXMUbYvQLk pic.twitter.com/P8VUaJorLe — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 19, 2024

The bundle has received a mixed response on the FortNiteBR reddit, from surprise to horror, but mainly more memes.

The next addition to the game is set to be Mariah Carey, who will emerge from a giant block of ice currently on the map, according to leakers.

It's all part of the Winterfest event, which will also include skins of Shaquille O'Neal and Snoop Dogg.

Santa Shaq, Snoop Dogg, and Mariah Carey pic.twitter.com/zGvE8xyhQH — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 18, 2024

Earlier this month Epic revealed the Fortnite OG mode will rotate through the Chapter 1 seasons every couple of months.

Epic has also signed a deal with European telecommunications company Telefónica to pre-install the Epic Games Store on all its new Android devices.