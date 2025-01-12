Skate is finally ready for playtesting - here's how to get involved

Four and a half years after it was announced, EA's free-to-play skate sim, Skate, is finally ready for playtesting on consoles.

Early adopters who signed up to Skate's early access Insider programme are now receiving invitations to get involved in the playtest and "help shape the future of the game".

Worry not if you've yet to be selected - the team is "invit[ing] new players who are registered as we go" and still actively recruiting testers, so if you'd like to give it a go, head on over to the official website and express your interest.

console playtesting is happening! if you want a chance to playtest skate. and help shape the future of the game be sure to sign up to be a skate. Insider through the link in our bio. pic.twitter.com/Kqq5yvyxoW — skate. (@skate) January 9, 2025

When developer Full Circle first began sharing details of its new Skate project - which is officially known as Skate, rather than Skate 4 - back in 2022, the studio explained it wasn't "a sequel", nor "a remake, a reboot, [or] a prequel". Instead, it was described as an "authentic evolution" of the series intended to reflect "where skateboarding and gaming is in the real world".

Skate will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC (including Steam), and mobile devices when it releases in early access later this year - some 15 years after the launch of Skate 3. It will also boast cross-play and cross-progression support.