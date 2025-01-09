Six minutes of Transformers: Reactivate gameplay footage leaks online

Six minutes of developer Splash Damage's unreleased Transformers: Reactivate have leaked online following the studio's announcement it was ending development earlier this week.

Transformers: Reactivate - an online action game for up to four players, featuring some of the franchise's most iconic characters - was unveiled for PC and consoles during The Game Awards back in 2022. Little has been seen of the title since then - and it seemed that would likely remain the case after Splash Damage this week confirmed its cancellation.

Now, however, six minutes of leaked gameplay footage has appeared on social media, shared by an anonymous Transformers fan account. There's no word on how the footage was acquired, but it features a combination of third-person gunplay and vehicular traversal across an unfinished, open-world style city - seemingly from a work-in-progress developer build.

Transformers Reactivate Gameplay Unreal Engine 5#TransformersReactivate #PlayTFR #Transformers pic.twitter.com/rF707RAhij — Transformers: Reactivate | DpzLuna (@DpzLuna) January 8, 2025

Splash Damage announced Transformers: Reactivate's cancellation on Wednesday, saying the studio would be "scaling down" in order to refocus its efforts on other projects - leaving a "number of roles" at the company "potentially at risk of redundancy" as a result.

"While not being able to see the game through to release is painful," it wrote in a statement, "having to say goodbye to friends and colleagues hurts even more. We're now focused on doing everything we can to support them through this tough period, just as we are committed to caring for those who will stay with us as we build a stronger Splash Damage for the future."

The studio previously announced it was working on a new "AAA open-world survival game", codenamed Project Astrod, in collaboration with streamers Mike "Shroud" Grzesiek and Chris "Sacriel" Ball. However, no further updates have been shared since its unveiling in March 2023.