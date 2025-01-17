Silksong fans believe creator's Switch 2 tease points to April game announcement - and it's all thanks to a slice of cake

Desperate Silksong fans believe a new ARG hinting at the long-awaited game's release date has begun, involving the Nintendo Switch 2 and a slice of cake.

Let's break it down. Two days ago, Hollow Knight and Silksong co-creator William Pellen updated his social media handle, profile name and picture on X.

His handle is now @everydruidwaswr, his name is now "little bomey" and his profile picture is a slice of cake. It's this slice of cake which fans have now linked to Switch 2.

Why? Well, Pellen went on to tweet: "something big is coming. keep your eyes closed tomorrow". Tomorrow meaning the 16th January - which was of course when Switch 2 was announced.

So maybe Pellen was just in the know, as a lot of people were, about the Switch 2 reveal? Or, Silksong fans say, maybe there's more!

something big is coming. keep your eyes closed tomorrow — little bomey (@everydruidwaswr) January 16, 2025

A Google reverse image search on the slice of cake image does throw up something odd: that it comes from a recipe page posted on 2nd April 2024. That's exactly a year ahead of 2nd April 2025, when Nintendo will hold a huge Switch 2 Nintendo Direct and unveil the console's game line-up properly.

Could it be deliberate? Over on the Silksong reddit, fans say developer Team Cherry has dropped similarly labyrinthine hints previously. Fans also reason that an appearance in the Switch 2 Direct would be a reasonable place for the game to finally materialise.

Silksong's launch made Eurogamer's list of our most anticipated moments of 2025 - if it actually launches this year, following years of delays.

"Silksong is the fast-paced and fluid sequel Hollow Knight deserves," we said after playing a demo of the game - all the way back in 2019.