Silent Hill: The Short Message has been downloaded 3m times

Silent Hill: The Short Message – a two-hour free-to-play first-person horror shadow-dropped by Konami earlier this year – has been downloaded over three million times.

Konami marked the occasion on social media, inviting players yet to meet Anita to "please give it a try".

"In an abandoned apartment building where strange phenomena occur one after another, can you escape from the grotesque creatures?" the publisher teased (machine-translation provided by Google Translate).

"It's available for free on PlayStation 5. Please give it a try."

『SILENT HILL: The Short Message』

300万ダウンロード突破



怪奇現象が次々と起こる廃墟のマンションで、

異形のクリーチャーから逃げきれるか。



PlayStation®5で無料配信中ですので、

ぜひ一度プレイしてみてください。



PS Storehttps://t.co/UIPnH4ixHQ#SILENTHILL #SHTSM pic.twitter.com/SkPEy5JNgE — SILENT HILL (@silenthill_jp) July 31, 2024

"I suspect that anyone who can relate to Anita's fictional experiences from a real-life perspective will have one of two polarising responses to Silent Hill: The Short Message: deep outrage, or deep admiration," I wrote in my Silent Hill: The Short Message review, giving it three out of five stars.

"No, it may not be the Silent Hill game many of us were expecting; it may not even be the Silent Hill game some people want. But even with that infuriating chase sequence, I'm very glad it exists."

In related Silent Hill news, Silent Hill 2's original creators "didn't want to make the same thing again" when it came to Silent Hill 2 Remake, causing Remake developer Bloober Team to push back on some of their more outlandish suggestions.

Silent Hill: The Short Message developer Hexadrive also recently announced it's developing a new horror game, Niraya of ■■.