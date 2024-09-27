Silent Hill ARG gives us our best clue yet as to what game we're getting next

A website unveiled to mark Silent Hill 2's anniversary earlier this week has given us our best clue as to what unannounced Silent Hill game may be on the way: either a Silent Hill 4: The Room Remake or even Silent Hill 4: Part 2.

At first, the Silent Hill Historical Society website looks little more than a bit of fan service thrown up to celebrate Silent Hill 2's 23rd anniversary and the upcoming release of Silent Hill 2 Remake. But fans have been poking around the site and using its clues to piece together a new mystery.

This post will include light spoilers about the alternate reality game (ARG), so if you'd prefer not to be spoiled, please retreat now!

With several references to Silent Hill's own serial killer, Walter Sullivan, the website offers loads of information about the town, including confirmation that despite its, uh, troubling past, people still "live" there today (at least, in ARG form).

However, Sullivan and his victims are mentioned in Silent Hill 2, too, leading some to think the Silent Hill 4 references are a red herring, not least because the website includes several screenshots seemingly taken from the upcoming remake.

After solving the site's dozens of puzzles, fans then discovered an all-new email-based story.

"From this point forward, the line between reality and fiction will begin to blur," reads a hidden page on the website. "To establish communications with the world of Silent Hill, you will need to use this email software." It then links to what appears to be an email client.

As the statement outlines, these "blurring" of the lines and interactive elements sound a lot like the rumours we heard about the defunct Silent Hills, which at some point, was reportedly going to send players real-life emails and text messages.

Fans were then invited to share their email and, in some instances, physical addresses, and warned that it would likely "take a few days" to resolve the story. They were then asked not to share URLs (presumably not to spoil anyone's fun).

Later, players were told to send an anonymous email account a video of them burning a leaflet - the same leaflet that Bubble Head Nurses have been giving out at the Silent Hill stand at the Tokyo Game Show this week.

なんかお化けからもらいました！！ pic.twitter.com/DSwtbA2TvJ — 橘 (@takamachi_nazo) September 26, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

As for what's next? Who knows. Fans are still busy deciphering the clues.

However, the story that unfolds through the website, puzzles, and emails hint at a strong connection to Silent Hill 4: The Room. Right now, we're still unsure if this suggests a remake is on the way or - given that the ARG talks of murders still happening in 2024 - a brand new game extending The Room's grim storyline is in the works. A Silent Hill: The Room - Part 2, perhaps.

Given NoCode is working on Silent Hill: Townfall and NeoBards is working on Silent Hill f, it's thought this is an entirely different, unannounced project, most likely developed by an internal team at Konami or an external Japanese studio.

Whatever it is, it's certainly keeping fans occupied as we wait for Silent Hill 2 Remake to launch on 8th October (or 6th, for those forking out for the deluxe edition).

Sony recently confirmed that Silent Hill 2 Remake will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 for one year. According to a new trailer released this time last week, Bloober Team's highly-anticipated remake will become available on "other formats" on 8th October, 2025.

"In rebuilding such a beloved classic with upgraded visuals and controls, the new combat style fits in surprisingly well," Tom wrote in Eurogamer's excellent Silent Hill 2 Remake preview.