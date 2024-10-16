You need to solve the X-Ray puzzle in Silent Hill 2 to open the combination lock that leads to the Filthy Bracelet item in Brookhaven Hospital.

Although you need the Filthy Bracelet to solve the Hand puzzle, which helps with the Director's Office Safe puzzle, you don't actually need to go through the trouble of finding everything you need for the X-Ray viewer, as you can just enter the D1 combination lock code, as long as you know what it is.

If you want to solve it the correct way and explore all of Brookhaven Hospital, we've detailed the X-Ray puzzle solution in Silent Hill 2 below.

Please note, this is a guide for the remake of Silent Hill 2, on the 'Standard' and 'Hard' puzzle difficulty modes, so the puzzle solution might not be correct if you're playing the original version, or have selected the 'Light' puzzle difficulty.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Silent Hill 2 X-Ray puzzle solution

You have to go through a bit of a journey in Brookhaven Hospital to solve the X-Ray puzzle, as there's a few key items you need scattered about the hospital. Although, if you know the D1 combination lock code, you can just enter it to skip the X-Ray puzzle altogether.

To solve it the proper way, you first need to find the Mold Remover in the Kitchen on 1F, which you only get access to after finding the 1F Inner Ward Key in Exam Room 3 on 3F, near the X-Ray puzzle. Then, you combine the Mold Remover on the Moldy Radiograph located inside the Treatment Room on 2F to get the Cleaned Up Radiograph.

You get access to The Treatment by entering the correct Nurse's Station keypad code, which is worked out by picking up the Keypad Combination Note in the Doctor's Lounge on 1F.

The Moldy Radiograph is inside this dubious-looking bathtub in the Treatment Room. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Once you have the Cleaned Up Radiograph, return to the X-Ray viewer puzzle on 3F and pick up the Radiograph of a Pelvis on the examination bed next to the X-Ray viewer. Now you can use both of these radiographs, along with the radiographs already attached to the viewer, to match up all of the pictures with the marks on the viewer.

The puzzle difficulty you're playing on only determines how many helpful markers you get on the viewer, as it's the exact same puzzle and code whether you're playing on 'Standard' or 'Hard'.

So to solve the X-Ray viewer puzzle in Silent Hill 2, you have to:

Place the skull radiograph vertically near the 'Skull trauma' text on the left side. Place the pelvis radiograph horizontally to match with the scratches on the skull radiograph. Place the hand radiograph horizontally to match the scratches with the pelvis radiograph. Place the ribcage radiograph horizontally on the right side to match the scratches on the hand radiograph.

If you've placed all of the pictures correctly, you'll see the code glowing on the pictures: 4, 37, 12. Match this with the arrows on the door of D1 and you get the correct D1 combination lock code: right 4, left 37, right 12.

Left: What the solution looks like on 'Standard'. Right: What the solution looks like on 'Hard'. Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

You can now pick up the Filthy Bracelet from under the bed covers in D1, which you need to help complete the Hand puzzle in the Director's Office on 2F.