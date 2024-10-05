Wood Side Apartments is the first major area you explore in Silent Hill 2 after finding the Wood Side Apartments Key in East South Vale.

Your main goal in Wood Side apartments is to get the Apartment 201 Key by solving the Coin Cabinet puzzle so you can enter the next area, Blue Creek Apartments. To solve the Coin Cabinet puzzle, you first need to find three coins: Man, Woman, and Snake.

There are a few key items to find and additional puzzles to solve on your route to each of the three coins, so to help keep you on track, we've got a complete Wood Side Apartments walkthrough for Silent Hill 2 below.

Please note, this is a walkthrough for the remake of Silent Hill 2 on the 'Standard' puzzle and combat difficulty modes, so the codes, puzzle solutions, and ammo and health amounts might not be correct if you're playing the original version, or have selected a different puzzle or combat difficulty.

We can confirm that the locations for key items, like the coins and room keys, are the same on 'Standard' and 'Hard' puzzle difficulties, so you can use this guide even if you're playing on 'Hard'.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Silent Hill 2 Wood Side Apartments Key location

To get into Wood Side Apartments, you first need to find the Wood Side Apartments Key, which is located inside the dirty clothes on the ground near the greenish-blue car in the area between Neely's Bar, Texan Cafe, American Cafe, and Gonzales Restaurant. You unlock this area after solving the Jukebox puzzle at Neely's bar.

We recommend you explore the rest of the area before you pick up the Wood Side Apartments Key, as obtaining it triggers more enemy encounters.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Once you have the key, head to Wood Side Apartments on the west side of Katz St. and use it to unlock the front door.

Silent Hill 2 Wood Side Apartments walkthrough

The first thing you should do inside Wood Side Apartments is pick up the maps on the wall directly in front of you, just up the stairs. These will be essential in navigating your way through the apartment block.

Behind the maps is a save point, and the Coin Cabinet - the main puzzle of Wood Side Apartments. You can't solve the puzzle at this point, however, as you need to collect the Man, Woman, and Snake Coins first. Before you leave this room, search the drawer beside the doorway of the room with the Coin Cabinet to get x3 Handgun Ammo.

Now, you can start your journey towards getting the three coins for the Coin Cabinet.

Step 1 - Get the Chute Courtyard Key and Flashlight

The Chute Courtyard Key and Flashlight are in Room 202 on 2F of Wood Side Apartments, which you get to by going up the stairs on the west side of 1F. The Flashlight is attached to a mannequin doll, and the Chute Courtyard Key is on the vanity desk beside it - but be careful after you pick up the Flashlight, as a Mannequin enemy appears once you've finished examining it.

There's also x1 Health Drink in the northeastern corner of Room 202.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Before entering Room 202, or on your way back to 1F, you can get x2 Handgun Ammo in the toilets on the west side of Room 105 to the right of the Chute Courtyard door, x1 Health Drink under the western staircase, and x2 Handgun Ammo on the very top floor of the western staircase.

Step 2 - Get the Golden Apple Handle and 2F Hallway Key

Now you've got the Chute Courtyard Key, use it on the door to the right of the save point on 1F, then move the trolley on the northern side of the courtyard over to the open window of Room 112 and climb through the window.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Pick up x2 Handgun Ammo from the bedroom, then leave Room 112. You can skip Room 109 if you like, as there's a Mannequin enemy by the sofa, and only x2 Handgun Ammo to find inside.

Go to the bars at the end of this eastern corridor and try to pick up the key on the other side. Laura will rudely kick them out of the way, but this cutscene triggers the other door beside the toilets on the eastern side of 1F open. So next, unlock the door beside the bars where you are and make your way back to the lobby, then go through the newly opened doors beside the toilets.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Enter Room 108 and investigate the wardrobe, then turn the left hand downwards to unlodge the Golden Apple Handle, which is needed for a later puzzle. Exit Room 208 and search the end of the corridor to get the 2F Hallway Key, then go through the door on the left into Room 107.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Step 3 - Get the Handgun

Search the bedroom in Room 107 to get x1 Health Drink, then go back to the lobby via the eastern corridor of 1F - but be careful, as a Lying Figure enemy will now be stalking the corridor. Take the western stairs up to 2F again and use the 2F Hallway Key on the door near Room 203.

Before opening the 2F Hallway door, you might want to go into Room 102, which you now have access to. It contains the optional 'Valentine's Day' Strange Photo collectible and x1 Health Drink, but there are also two Lying Figure enemies stalking the corridor beside Room 102. So the choice is yours.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Past the 2F Hallway door, walk all the way to Room 213 and interact with the northeastern wall in the bedroom for a Glimpse of the Past collectible moment. Then, go through the gap in the western wall to the next area and enter Room 217 to get the Handgun from the red shopping cart. There's also two stacks of x2 Handgun Ammo, and a stack of x3 Handgun Ammo to find in Room 217.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Step 4 - Get the Apartment 212 Key and Man Coin

Leave Room 217 and go back through the gap into Room 213, where you'll now find a person who's seen better days 'watching' a very bright TV screen. The Apartment 212 Key is on the table beside them. Pick it up and then go to Room 212 across the way and open the door.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Search the kitchen to get x1 Health Drink, then cross the balcony at the back into Room 210, which contains the 'Career's Humble Beginnings' Strange Photo collectible and x2 Handgun Ammo - but watch out for the lurking Mannequin enemy while you're searching.

Exit Room 210 and make your way towards the eastern fire escape stairs, but beware of the crawling Lying Figure and walking Lying Figure enemies on your way. Turn around and press the button beside the fire escape door to lower the bottom stairs if you want to create a shortcut down.

Room 207 is optional, but you can pop the 'Welcome Home' Balloons with your Handgun to get the 'Let’s NOT Party!' Trophy, and a stack of x1 Handgun Ammo and x2 Handgun Ammo - but there is also a Lying Figure and Mannequin enemy here, so watch out.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Enter Room 208 and search the kitchen for x1 Handgun Ammo, use the Golden Apple Handle on the wardrobe, then push the wardrobe out of the way and crawl through the gap into Room 206, where you have to solve the safe code puzzle to get the Man Coin and Steel Key.

We've got more details in our Wood Side Apartments Room 206 safe puzzle guide, but in short, to work the code out you have to match the three numbers you find on the walls inside Room 206 with the little story written on the wall beside the gap you entered.

The safe code is right 13, left 7, right 11 on both 'Standard' and 'Hard' difficulties, the only difference in the puzzle is how easy the numbers are to spot.

There are three numbers written beside three images in Room 206. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Step 5 - Get the 2F Small Staircase Key

Use the Steel Key from the safe to open Room 206's door, turn left and unlock the hallway door, then turn around to enter Room 205 - but watch out for the bug enemies crawling on the floor. You'll find the 2F Small Staircase Key on a chair in Room 205, along with x3 Handgun Ammo and x1 Health Drink. Unlock the door behind the chair containing the 2F Small Staircase Key if you want a shortcut into Room 207.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Step 6 - Get the Canned Juice and Woman Coin

Now exit Room 205 and go west into 2F's middle corridor. There might be a Lying Figure enemy waiting for you here, so tread carefully. Once you've dealt with the enemy, go north and use the 2F Small Staircase Key on the door leading to the staircase.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Take the stairs down to get x5 Handgun Ammo, then climb up the stairs to 3F. Walk down the middle corridor and pick up the x4 Handgun Ammo, then walk east and go through the gap in the wall, into Room 311. There are two Mannequin enemies in here, but you can also find x1 Health Drink.

Walk into the adjacent Room 309 and search the area for x2 Handgun Ammo, then leave through the southern hole in the wall - but watch out for the Mannequin enemy to the left of the gap trying to jump scare you.

Turn right and go into Room 310 to pick up x2 Handgun Ammo then go back to the hole in the wall and shimmy through the gap in the wall beside it, into the other side of Room 310. Deal with the two Mannequin enemies inside, then exit through the balcony at the back and cross into Room 312 to search the other small balcony to the west for x1 Syringe.

Go back into Room 312 and kill the Mannequin enemy in the middle, pick up x1 Health Drink from the small room near the northern door, then crawl through the gap in the floor on the western side of Room 312, near the door leading to the small balcony.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Look left to find the Canned Juice on a table, then use the Canned Juice on the nearby rubbish chute to unlodge the Woman Coin.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Unlock the door, pick up x4 Handgun Ammo on your way out, then go down the northern staircase to 1F and unlock the door into the Chute Courtyard and pick up the Woman Coin now on the ground.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Step 7 - Get the Snake Coin

After you pick up the Woman Coin, go back north and follow the corridor to Room 116, where you'll find a nasty body in the fridge, x3 Handgun Ammo in the kitchen, and a cutscene with Eddie in the toilet.

Once the cutscene has ended, hop out of the window into the pool area, then run into the pool and collect the Snake Coin from the pram, quickly hop out of the pool, then unlock the southeastern door that leads back into Wood Side Apartments' 1F lobby and take refuge in the save point room near the Coin Cabinet.

We don't recommend killing the enemies at the pool, as it's just a waste of ammo and health items.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Step 8 - Solve the Coin Cabinet puzzle and get the Apartment 201 Key

Now that you have all three coins for the Cabinet, it's finally time to solve the Coin Cabinet puzzle!

Place the Woman Coin in the third slot. Place the Man Coin in the first slot. Flip the Snake Coin and place the Flower on the fifth slot.

The first Coin Cabinet puzzle solution. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

If you're playing on 'Hard' puzzle difficulty, check out our dedicated Coin Cabinet puzzle solution page for all of the correct Coin positions, but for those on 'Standard' puzzle difficulty, here's how to solve theCoin Cabinet puzzle:

When the riddle changes to "The man doth approach", here's how to solve the second Coin Cabinet puzzle:

Move the Man Coin to the second slot and flip it to reveal the Sword. Move the Woman Coin to the fourth slot.

The second Coin Cabinet puzzle solution. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

When the riddle changes to "Where once grew a Flower", here's how to solve the third Coin Cabinet puzzle:

Flip the Flower Coin to show the Snake and keep on the fifth slot. Flip the Woman Coin to show the Gravestone and keep on the fourth slot. Flip the Sword Coin to show the Man and move to the third slot.

The third Coin Cabinet puzzle solution. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Finally, when the riddle changes to "The Beast who its teeth", place either the Man Coin, Snake Coin, or Woman in the slot just below the riddle text at the top of the Coin Cabinet. Although all complete the puzzle and reward the Apartment 201 Key, your selection might affect what ending you get.

It's likely there are a lot more factors involved, but just as reference, we picked the Snake Coin and got the 'Leave' ending.

Once you have the key, go up the western staircase and into Room 201. Inside, you'll find x1 Health Drink before examining the Handkerchief on the desk to trigger the cutscene that opens the red door near the kitchen.

This door leads to Blue Creek Apartments, so make sure you've seen everywhere you want to in Wood Side Apartments before going through the door.