Wood Side Apartments Room 206 safe code in Silent Hill 2

You need to input the correct safe code to open the safe in Room 206 of Wood Side Apartments to get the Man Coin in Silent Hill 2, which is required to help solve the Coin Cabinet puzzle and progress the story.

The only clue you're given is the short story written beside the gap in the wall that you came from. It tells you what direction to turn the safe dial in, but not the actual code. So to help you out, we've got the Wood Side Apartments Room 206 safe code below, along with the exact puzzle solution.

Please note, this is a guide for the remake of Silent Hill 2 on the 'Standard' and 'Hard' puzzle difficulty modes, so the code and solution might not be correct if you're playing the original version, or have selected the 'Light' puzzle difficulty.

Silent Hill 2 Wood Side Apartments Room 206 safe code

If playing on 'Regular' or 'Hard' puzzle difficulty, the Silent Hill 2 safe code for Room 206 in Wood Side Apartments is right 13, left 7, right 11. Press the 'Accept' button on each of these numbers (until you hear a click) to get the code to work and open the safe.

You get the Steel Key and Man Coin for solving the safe puzzle. The Steel Key is used to open the door of Room 206, and the Man Coin is required to solve the Coin Cabinet puzzle on 1F of Wood Side Apartments.

If you'd like to know how to get this code yourself, see the section below for the exact puzzle solution.

Silent Hill 2 Wood Side Apartments Room 206 safe puzzle solution

The numbers for the Room 206 Wood Side Apartments safe are written on the wall of the room, and you just have to match each number to the direction indicated on the small story (also written on the wall, beside the gap you crawled in through), to complete the code.

'Hard' puzzle difficulty only changes where the numbers and symbols are located, not the actual code. With this in mind, the below text and pictures decribe how the puzzle is worked out on 'Standard' difficulty.

The first line - "Right where the rooftops pierce through the night" - refers to the picture of houses located on the top of the left wall of the corridor that leads to the room's door. It shows the number 13, which means you first need to turn the safe dial right and press 'Accept' on 13.

The story's second line - "Left are homebound footprints with no owner in sight" - refers to the picture of a single house with footprints below it, found on the northern wall. It shows the number seven, so you have to turn the safe dial left and press 'Accept' on seven after pressing 13.

Finally, we have the story's final line - "Or a river of memories leading right to his hell" - which refers to the picture of a wave of water located on the western wall. As it shows the number 11, you have to turn the safe dial right and click the number 11 to complete the code sequence and open the safe.

