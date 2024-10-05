The classic Trick or Treat elevator radio quiz returns to unnerve James even more than he already is in the remake of Silent Hill 2.

You have to input your answers into the Decorative Box, but it takes a little while to get to the box after hearing the questions, and it's entirely missable. So to help you get some extra resources, we've got the correct Trick or Treat answers and Decorative Box code and location detailed below.

Please note, this is a guide for the remake of Silent Hill 2, so the answers, code, and rewards might not be correct if you're playing the original version. However, we can confirm that this code is correct across all puzzle difficulty levels in the remake.

On this page:

Silent Hill 2 Trick or Treat answers

The Trick or Treat radio show plays in the elevator after you use the -1 Elevator Button, but you can't answer the questions until you get access to the Decorative Box in the Pharmacy room on 1F shortly after finding the Lead Ring. It takes a bit to get to this point, so even if you know the answers, you might have forgotten them by the time you get there!

To help you get some extra resources from the Decorative Box, here's the Silent Hill 2 Trick or Treat answers:

Trick or Treat Answer 1

Question: How many souls were lost during the plague?

Answer: 67 (2).

Trick or Treat Answer 2

Question: What is the name of that road?

Answer: Wiltse Road (3).

Trick or Treat Answer 3

Question: What was the name of the other victim, Billy's Sister?

Answer: Miriam (1).

So when you get to the Decorative Box, input the code 231 to open it. This runs from top to bottom, so select '2' on the top row, then '3' on the middle row, and finally '1' on the bottom. We can confirm this code works while playing on all puzzle difficulty levels.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

If you get even one answer wrong when inputting the code on the Decorative Box, you'll get injured and locked out of answering again. So we recommend saving before you input the code!

Silent Hill 2 Decorative Box location

The Decorative Box that you can input your Trick or Treat answer code on is located in the Pharmacy room on 1F, across from the elevator, but only after you find the Lead Ring. You'll come this way naturally during the story after meeting up with Maria again.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Decorative Box rewards in Silent Hill 2

The rewards might differ across difficulties, but while playing on the 'Standard' puzzle and combat difficulty, here's what we got from our Decorative Box rewards in Silent Hill 2:

x5 Shotgun Shells

x2 Syringe

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Not exactly "a prize beyond your wildest dreams", like the radio host claims, but we'll take it all the same.