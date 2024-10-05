The Shotgun in Silent Hill 2 is an excellent short range weapon that can take care of both regular and boss enemies quickly.

While its range and accuracy isn't as good as the Handgun, the Shotgun's damage is far higher at close range, so we recommend using it to give yourself breathing room if you're getting swarmed by a few enemies, or if you get spotted in an enclosed area.

To help you get your hands on it as soon as possible, we've explained how to get the Shotgun in Silent Hill 2 below, and also have a short description of the Shotgun's location, with a map picture, for quick reference.

Please note, this is a guide for the remake of Silent Hill 2 on the 'Standard' and 'Hard' puzzle difficulty modes, so the location might not be correct if you're playing the original version, or have selected the 'Light' puzzle difficulty.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Silent Hill 2 Shotgun location

The Shotgun in the Silent Hill 2 remake is located inside a locker in the Women's Locker Room on 2F of Brookhaven Hospital. You come to Brookhaven Hospital naturally as part of the story, so there's no need to worry about missing the shotgun until you arrive at the hospital.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

To reach the Shotgun when you get to the hospital, you need to solve a few puzzles by locating some key items before you gain access to the Women's Locker Room on 2F.

How to get the Shotgun in Silent Hill 2

Here's the steps you need to take after reaching Brookhaven Hospital to get the Shotgun in Silent Hill 2:

Solve the Reception Office padlock puzzle to get the Basement Key. Go down the flight of stars on the southeast side of 1F and use the Basement Key. Power up the Elevator by using the Filled Fuel Can on the Generator (fill the Empty Fuel Can with the Fuel Tank found in a separate room to get the Filled Fuel Can). Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami Take the elevator up to 2F and go to the west side of 2F by following the southern corridors. Enter the Women's Locker Room and pick up the Shotgun from inside the locker.

Make sure you examine the teddy bear on the chair in the Women's Locker Room as well, as it contains the Bent Needle required to solve the Drain puzzle later on.