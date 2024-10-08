Brookhaven Hospital Safe puzzle solution in Silent Hill 2

You need to open the Safe in the Director's Office to get the Rooftop Key in Silent Hill 2, which leads to the Otherworld of Brookhaven Hospital.

This Safe is one of the main puzzles in the first half of Brookhaven Hospital, but you need to solve the Hand puzzle first before you can open it, as this gives you the Director's Storage Room Key that leads to the Safe Button item and Book puzzle, which are both essential for working out the Safe puzzle solution, along with the code you get from solving the Hand puzzle.

With so many components, it can be a little confusing to work out at first, so speed things along, we've explained how to solve the Brookhaven Hospital Safe puzzle in Silent Hill 2.

Please note, this is a guide for the remake of Silent Hill 2, on the 'Standard' and 'Hard' puzzle difficulty modes, so the puzzle solutions might not be correct if you're playing the original version, or have selected the 'Light' puzzle difficulty.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Everything you need to solve the Director's Office Safe puzzle

Before you can even start the Safe puzzle, you need to solve the Hand puzzle in the Director's Office to get the Director's Storage Room Key. We've got far more details in our dedicated Hand puzzle guide, but in short, this involves locating the Marked, Filthy, and Bloodstained Bracelets all across Brookhaven Hospital.

Once you have all three medical bracelets, return to the Hand on the Director's desk, then:

Place the Bloodstained Bracelet on the top, and turn the number '92' to the middle. Place the Marked Bracelet on the middle, and turn the number '45' to the middle. Place the Filthy Bracelet on the bottom, and turn the number '71' to the middle.

When you do this, the Hand will open and give you the Director's Storage Room Key. Use it on the door near the save point in the office, then pick up the Safe Button lying on top of the small table as you enter the room. Then, turn right to find the Book puzzle. To solve it, you have to rearrange the books to make a full picture of a lion.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

While this doesn't give you an item, it's a major clue that helps you work out the Safe code. You'll know you've solved the puzzle when symbols are added to your map at the Book puzzle's location.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Now you have everything you need to successfully solve the Safe puzzle.

Brookhaven Hospital Safe puzzle solution in Silent Hill 2

Once you've solved the Hand puzzle, Book puzzle, and have the Safe Button, you're finally ready to solve the Safe puzzle in the Director's Office!

While it may seem a bit confusing at first, the trick to solving the puzzle is to use the 92, 45, 71 code you got from the Hand puzzle with the solved Book puzzle, as each book has a symbol attached to it, and each symbol corresponds to a number. So running from left to right, these symbols represent one to nine.

So all you have to do to solve the Brookhaven Hospital Safe puzzle in Silent Hill 2 is:

Place the Safe Button on the Safe. Input the symbols that represent 92, 45, and 71, in that order.

So on both 'Standard' and 'Hard' puzzle difficulties, the code starts with the symbol of a triangle inside a circle, and ends with the symbol of a circle with a horizontal and vertical line in it.

If you don't want to keep looking at the map while inputting the code, here's a picture of the Director's Office Safe puzzle solution:

The bottom symbols are the ones you want to input. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Once you select these symbols, the Safe will give you the Rooftop Key, which you use on the door at the top of the northwestern staircase of 3F.

Go here to use the Rooftop Key. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Examining the Page From a Diary note on the rooftop triggers James' descent into the Otherworld of Brookhaven Hospital, so make sure you've done everything you want to on this side of the hospital before you do so.