Silent Hill 2 Remake's graphical glitches on PS5 Pro have finally been patched

Konami has deployed a new Silent Hill 2 Remake update to address graphical glitches affecting the horror game on PS5 Pro.

The patch comes after Silent Hill 2 Remake players called on Konami to address the technical issues still plaguing the game on PS5 Pro almost two weeks on from the Pro's release.

Patch v.1.1.248,905 is now available across PS5 and PC. The PS5 patch specifically targets "graphics glitches" on PS5 Pro as well as trophy counting, whilst the Steam patch fixes "an issue that caused interference between game saves and controller vibration", mouse sensitivity and input, and controller issues.

Gameplay fixes across both platforms fix door markers on Brookhaven Hospital map, stops enemies getting hung up on environments, and several other bugs and glitches - the full list of fixes is here.

The patch also resolves a "minor blocker" that prevented some players from escaping the Labyrinth after getting the map, an unspecified "progression-blocking issue" in Brookhaven, and an issue where the final boss was missing for some.

"Overall, the philosophy for any PS5 Pro update should be that we get an upgrade over the base PS5, with no noticeable trade-offs," Digital Foundry's Thomas Morgan wrote earlier this week after breaking down Silent Hill 2 Remake's PS5 Pro patch.

"The reality for Silent Hill 2 Remake's Pro upgrade though is that there are pros and cons. PS5 Pro does improve the game's performance at 60fps - and gets us to a vastly improved 30fps lock - both of which are welcome improvements."