Silent Hill 2 Remake's first 90 minutes are online a month before its official release

Can't wait until 8th October to revisit Silent Hill? Here's a free visit to everyone's special place courtesy of a Japanese content creator who has streamed the first 90 minutes of Silent Hill 2 Remake to YouTube.

The hugely popular 兄者弟者 (Siblings) YouTube channel has seemingly shared the footage by official sanction from Konami, which suggests this shouldn't get struck or pulled down by a pesky copyright notice. Which is just as well, as the video's only been out a few days, and it's already clocked up over half a million views.

Consider this your warning to read no further and be aware of video clips online if you're looking to avoid spoilers altogether ahead of release.

Not only do we get a peek at the opening section - more on that in a bit - but we also get to see the menu and inventory screens as well as hear Akira Yamaoka's reimagining of the seminal horror game's signature themes.

It's unclear if the YouTube team has possession of the full game or merely a vertical slice, but for fans desperate for a sneaky peek ahead of release, the footage is entirely uncut and gives away all the secrets revealed in the first 90 minutes, including our introduction to James, Angela, an enemy or two in combat, and a handful of in-town locations.

Although both the text and voices are in Japanese, it's nonetheless packed with spoilers, so it's probably best avoided if you'd prefer not to spoil the surprise(s).

There's also a very cute nod to the original game right at the beginning - James' dusty footprints move across the screen before you're prompted to "press any button to play".

ICYMI, Silent Hill 2 Remake will feature the option to remove all UI elements and add on a "90s filter".

Developer Bloober Team confirmed the news in a recent X/Twitter post, revealing that the 90s filter includes grain effect, colour correction, and screen adjustments for that "old-school experience"... even though Silent Hill 2 released in 2001.

Bloober Team creative director and lead designer for Silent Hill 2 Remake, Mateusz Lenart, recently confirmed the psychological horror game will take 16-18 hours to complete on average, but teased that it will take "more than 20 hours" for players to find "everything that [the team] put into the game and things we've hidden for you".