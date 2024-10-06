Silent Hill 2 Remake Wikipedia page locked after salty fans try to rewrite its critically-acclaimed reception

Wikipedia has had to lock down the Silent Hill 2 Remake page after repeated vandalism from editors who refuse to accept that the remake of Konami's seminal horror game released to critical acclaim earlier this week.

Outright lies around the games reception and metacritic score - including one edit that said the game had "received the worst reviews imaginable" - means the page has now been put into a semi-protected state to stop unregistered users from making wild, unsubstantiated claims, including one that said Eurogamer had awarded it 0/5 stars when, in fact, it got top marks.

Silent Hill 2 Review Silent Hill 2 RemakeWatch on YouTube

It's unclear what's motivating the edits, although its presumed by some to have been fuelled by the nauseating discourse that the game is "woke" because of changes made to the characters facial features and clothing.

Alternatively, it may stem from some fans' dismayed that Silent Hill 2 has been remade by Bloober Team or, indeed, at all.

Though its still early days and the only people who've got their hands on the game so far have stumped up for the deluxe edition that comes with early access - which naturally may lead to a positive bias - Silent Hill 2 Remake is sitting on an "overwhelming positive" user score on Steam, too.

"It doesn't matter if you've never played Silent Hill 2 before. It also doesn't matter if you have. Silent Hill 2 Remake's heady blend of old and new delivers the best horror I've played for years, and I suspect that will hold true even for those meeting James for the first time," wrote in Eurogamer's Silent Hill 2 Remake review, awarding it an impressive 5 out of 5 stars.

"A little light padding and some minor grumbling about the combat aside, there's nothing - not a single thing - I wish Bloober had done differently. How it looks, how it sounds, how it plays, how it iterates and modernises whilst honouring its cherished source material. Silent Hill 2 Remake is as close to perfect as I could have ever hoped. And my hopes were high, my friend."