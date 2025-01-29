Silent Hill 2 remake passes another sales milestone

Bloober Team's brilliant Silent Hill 2 Remake has sold more than 2m copies, publisher Konami announced today.

Silent Hill 2 Remake arrived on 8th October 2024 for PC and PlayStation 5, and quickly shifted a million units over its opening weekend. As of 23rd January, last week, the game has now sold another million copies.

Silent Hill 2 has been a breakout success for Konami and Polish developer Bloober Team, which previously was best known for other horror games such as its Layers of Fear series and The Medium. Next up from the developer will be fresh project based on a new IP, as well as the mysterious "Project R" set to be published by Skybound Entertainment.

Eurogamer's Silent Hill 2 review, in video form.

Two months after launch, fans finally cracked a mysterious photo puzzle found hidden in Silent Hill 2 Remake, revealing a chilling message from Bloober Team's development team.

"Against the odds, Bloober Team has delivered a remake that both expands the original game in just the right places, and gives careful attention to what it preserves," Vikki Blake wrote in Eurogamer's Silent Hill 2 Remake review.

"It doesn't matter if you've never played Silent Hill 2 before. It also doesn't matter if you have. Silent Hill 2 Remake's heady blend of old and new delivers the best horror I've played for years."