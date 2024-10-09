Silent Hill 2 Remake modders remove fog and replace James Sunderland in nod to HD Collection

PC players are already busy modding Silent Hill 2 Remake, reverting the game to something more akin to the original release.

The series as a whole is known for its persistent fog, but some of the most striking mods on NexusMods are those that remove the fog entirely, turning the game into a completely different experience.

For instance, modder FrancisLouis has created the Silent Hill 2 HD Collection mod, in a cheeky nod to the widely-criticised collection that removed much of the trademark fog.

In fact, the same modder has gone a step further with their Sunny Hills mod that - you guessed it - bathes the game in sunlight, with the added ability to remove fog (it's a little too bright otherwise).

FrancisLouis' HD Collection and Sunny Hills mods | Image credit: FrancisLouis

You could even throw in NorskPL's mod that replaces protagonist James Sunderland with the model from the 2001 game.

It's classic James! | Image credit: NorskPL

For a truly retro feel, though, check out the performance configuration from MAK Moderator that acts like a demake to recreate PS2 era graphics.

Did the original ever look this bad? | Image credit: MAK Moderator

Once the fog has been removed, you could then install this flycam mod from KeinZantezuken to really get a good look at the town of Silent Hill. That'll make checking out the much-memed Comic Sans ranch sign a lot easier.

Perhaps the cheekiest mod of all, though, is replacing the James Sunderland model with that of Leon Kennedy from rival survival horror Resident Evil 4 Remake. I guess James was too busy at bingo to find his missing wife.

Leeeoooonnn! | Image credit: SpiritHun

Silent Hill 2 Remake released earlier this week to high critical acclaim. "Against the odds, Bloober Team has delivered a remake that both expands Silent Hill 2 in just the right places, and gives careful attention to what it preserves," reads our Eurogamer Silent Hill 2 Remake review.