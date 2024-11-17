Silent Hill 2 Remake fans want to know when the game will run properly on PS5 Pro

Silent Hill 2 Remake players are calling on Konami to address the technical issues still plaguing the game on PS5 Pro ten days on from the console's release.

Despite plenty of comments on Silent Hill 2 Remake's social media posts, as yet there's been no formal word from either developer Bloober Team or publisher Konami on whether or not a fix is even on the way, let alone when it will be released.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Here's Eurogamer's review for Silent Hill 2 remake in video form.Watch on YouTube

In a reddit post entitled "Konami is completely silent", a player shared a screenshot showing a number of Silent Hill fans asking for an update.

"Finished downloading, fired it up, bathroom cinematic plays through, walk out the bathroom and I immediately knew something was off without even seeing gameplay previously or even playing the game before this. That's how bad this is," lamented the poster.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"I can't even bring myself to play it in this state because it's so distracting. I feel like even if I did play the game in this state it would just get worse throughout the game and I would be even more pissed off. So 70 bucks down the drain because it still hasn't been fixed yet. I feel like I am gonna get to play this game after the holidays at the rate Konami and Bloober are going at this point…"

I’d share some screenshots but it’s very poor on PS5 pro… drop the patch FFS @BlooberTeam — Northern Wanderers Travel 𝕏 (@NWtravelCFC) November 12, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Another player, responding to a tweet asking for players to share their favourite Silent Hill 2 Remake screenshots said: "I'd share some screenshots but it's very poor on PS5 pro… drop the patch FFS".

Another simply said that if the studio wasn't "going to provide a PSSR update, just fix the flickering issue".

When are we getting the Ps5 pro patch. — Jahzeel_24 (@Jahz_21) November 6, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

It would be better if you released a PS5 Pro patch. — Risa Asakaze (@RisaAsakaze) November 17, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"It's really scummy to advertise a game as Pro Enhanced when it actually plays worse than the base unit," said another.

"Against the odds, Bloober Team has delivered a remake that both expands Silent Hill 2 in just the right places, and gives careful attention to what it preserves," I wrote in Eurogamer's Silent Hill 2 Remake review, awarding the game an impressive five out of five stars in the process.

Bloober Team's Silent Hill 2 remake has already sold a total of 1m copies across both physical and digital media since its global launch on 8th October. That likely makes Silent Hill 2 Remake the best-selling Silent Hill game ever.

One clever reddit user recently figured out a hidden message tucked within Silent Hill 2 Remake by using the mysterious photos found in the game.