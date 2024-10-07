You need to enter the correct Nurse's Station keypad code on 2F of Brookhaven Hospital in Silent Hill 2 so you can get the Moldy Radiograph required to solve the X-Ray viewer puzzle.

It takes quite some time from when you first come across the keypad until you find the document that hints at what the code is, so to speed things along, we've detailed the Nurse's Station keypad code on 'Standard' and 'Hard' difficulties below, and have also included the exact Nurse's Station keypad puzzle solution for those that are curious as to how it's solved.

Please note, this is a guide for the remake of Silent Hill 2, so the codes and puzzle solutions might not be correct if you're playing the original version, or have selected the 'Light' puzzle difficulty.

Silent Hill 2 Nurse's Station keypad code

The Nurse's Station keypad code in Silent Hill 2 is 3578 on 'Standard' puzzle difficulty, and 7456 on 'Hard' puzzle difficulty.

You get access to the Treatment Room through the Nurse's Office, which contains the Moldy Radiograph item required to solve the X-Ray viewer puzzle. This then gives you the code for the Room D1 combination lock on 3F, and you need access to this room in order to get the Filthy Bracelet required to complete the Hand puzzle in the Director's Office on 2F - the main puzzle during the first half of Brookhaven Hospital.

The Moldy Radiograph is inside this dubious-looking bathtub. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

You also unlock a shortcut to the western staircase at the Treatment Room, which is useful for quickly navigating the western side of Brookhaven Hospital.

Silent Hill 2 Nurse's Station Keypad puzzle solution

You need to find the Keypad Combination Note in the Doctor's Lounge on 1F of Brookhaven Hospital to solve the Nurse's Station keypad puzzle. The harder the puzzle difficulty, the tougher the clue is to work out.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

On 'Standard' puzzle difficulty, you see two lines on circles that represent the keypad numbers, so there are only really two possible solutions here, either 3578 or 8753, as these sequences represent where the lines could possibly start. So eliminating the incorrect one, the answer is 3578.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

'Hard' puzzle difficulty is, of course, a little tougher to work out, as there is a line, but now there are X's, O's, and blank spaces on the Keypad Combination Note. Once you work out that it's really just a game of noughts and crosses, you can see that you need to add an 'X' to the right-hand blank space to win the game as 'X'.

I win. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

So, following the line with this logic gives you two code possibilities: 7456 or 6547, and eliminating the incorrect one gives you 7456.