M Room combination lock code in Silent Hill 2

You need to enter the correct combination lock code in the 'M' Room in order to open the door that leads to the Second Hand item, which is used to complete the Clock puzzle at Blue Creek Apartments in Silent Hill 2.

This puzzle can be a little tricky to work out at first, as there's actually some hidden moths you need to find in order to solve the maths equations accurately. If you don't like the sound of that maths part, we've got the 'M' Room combination lock code below, along with the exact 'M' Room combination lock puzzle solution, and Hard puzzle solution, if you'd like to know how it's solved.

Please note, this is a guide for the remake of Silent Hill 2 on the 'Standard' and 'Hard' puzzle difficulty modes, so the code and solution might not be correct if you're playing the original version, or have selected the 'Light' puzzle difficulty.

On this page:

Silent Hill 2 M Room combination lock code

If playing on 'Regular' puzzle difficulty, the Silent Hill 2 'M' Room combination lock code is 373, and if playing on 'Hard' puzzle difficulty, the combination lock code is 522. Press the 'Accept' button after entering the correct code and the lock will disappear. You can now go through the door and search the hole in the wall in the next room to get the Second Hand, which is required to complete the final Clock puzzle solution and leave Blue Creek Apartments.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

If you'd like to know how to get this code yourself, see the section below for the exact puzzle solution.

Silent Hill 2 M Room combination lock puzzle solution

You need to count the number of dots, skulls, and crescent moon symbols present on each moth inside the 'M' Room, then use these corresponding numbers to work out the maths problems displayed beside the combination lock. 'Hard' difficulty mode only changes what equation you get, not the moth amounts.

There are two hidden moths that you might miss while counting, which can make this puzzle seem harder than it actually is. To get to where these two hidden moths are, use your melee weapon and destroy the wall to the left of the moth display case, which is located on the southern wall, opposite to where the combination lock is.

Crawl through the new gap and hop over the furniture at the end of the corridor, then keep going until you come across a climbable trolley. Leave the trolley for now and look to the left, where you'll see another moth display case. All you have to do now is push the bookcase out of the way to reveal the final moth pattern. Then you can hop the trolley to quickly get back to the gap in the wall.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Now that you've revealed the final two moths, you can see that there are five dots, two skulls, and eight crescent moon symbols in total across all moths inside the 'M' Room. Using this information, you can work out the three maths equations displayed beside the combination lock:

'Standard'

Crescent moons (8) - dots (5) = 3

Skulls (2) + dots (5) = 7

Dots (5) - skulls (2) = 3

'Hard'

Crescent moons (8) + skulls (2) - dots (5) = 5

Dots (5) x skulls (2) - crescent moons (8) = 2

[Skulls (2) + Crescent moons (8)] / dots (5) = 2

Once you solve the puzzle and enter the code, you can search the hole in the next room to get the Second Hand, which is required to complete the final Clock puzzle and exit Blue Creek Apartments.